Diet & Fitness

How to Succeed at Intermittent Fasting

The Keto Craze: Does the Diet Live Up to the Hype?

Time-restricted Eaters Lose Weight Even Without Changing Diet

7,000 Steps Is the New 10,000 Steps

How Many Calories Will the Tour de France Winner Burn?

Tired of Sitting All Day? These 5 Calisthenics Can Get You Moving

Is exercising at work widely accepted?

What time of day is best for an office workout?

10 Office Exercises You Can Do Secretly

Asian Americans Should Be Screened for Diabetes at Lower Weights

Bananas Might Be the World's Perfect Workout Food

Worrying Has Some Benefits After All, Research Shows

Why Athletes Love Blood Flow Restriction Training

Do men really have more upper body strength than women?

Tips From Greg Vanvakaris, DC, CSCS

Have People Ever Really Eaten Tapeworms for Weight Loss?

Is Apple Cider Vinegar the ‘Secret’ to Weight Loss?

Enough With the Term 'Healthy Obesity,' Says Researcher

Yes, Hot Yoga Can Still Be Hot at Home

Namaste: It Doesn't Just Mean Yoga Class Is Over

Hot Yoga Works, But Doesn't Have to Be So Hot

Top 10 Ways to Maintain Your Weight

Get Fit In As Little As Two Hours a Week

5 Summer Cocktail Recipes Under 200 Calories

Leg Injury? Upper Body Cardio Workout to Burn Calories in Bed

7,000 Steps Is the New 10,000 Steps
If you're always falling short of that arbitrary 10,000-step daily goal, we have good news. Your health can benefit just as much if you hit fewer steps, too.

By Lindsay Bottoms

Why Athletes Love Blood Flow Restriction Training
Blood flow restriction training, or BFR, is a technique in which athletes intentionally limit the blood flow to a specific area of the body during a workout using a band or cuff. But can anyone benefit from this technique?

By Joanna Thompson

How Many Calories Will the Tour de France Winner Burn?
The winner of the Tour de France has to eat constantly to generate enough energy to complete all 21 stages of the grueling race. But just how many calories will the winner burn in the end?

By John Eric Goff

Tired of Sitting All Day? These 5 Calisthenics Can Get You Moving
Sitting on your butt all day can do a number on your health. Calisthenics, which is resistance training using your body weight, is a great way to stay in shape.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Yes, Hot Yoga Can Still Be Hot at Home
During this time of social distancing and isolation, many hot yoga aficionados are craving the heat of the hot yoga studio, but our experts say you can create that heat at home.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

7 Great Ways to Stay Fit in Da House!
Staying fit is more important now than ever. Regular exercise decreases tension, and elevates and stabilize moods — all things we need at times like this. So how do we stay fit from home?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

How to Succeed at Intermittent Fasting
Your friends might be talking up this way of eating and have you curious as to whether it may work for you. We talk to the experts to find out, as well as give you our personal experience.

By Alia Hoyt

Asian Americans Should Be Screened for Diabetes at Lower Weights
Some U.S. doctors and Asian American health advocates are calling for a lower BMI cutoff for Asian Americans, mainly because of health concerns about Type 2 diabetes.

By Tara Yarlagadda

Have People Ever Really Eaten Tapeworms for Weight Loss?
The rumor mill says that if a person were to intentionally swallow a tapeworm their excess pounds would simply melt away. But what's the truth about the 'tapeworm diet'?

By Ed Grabianowski & Alia Hoyt

The Science and Smarts Behind Hypertrophy (and Getting Ripped)
Hypertrophy is just a super-science-y way to say you're building muscle. And there are lots of ways to do it.

By John Donovan

Namaste: It Doesn't Just Mean Yoga Class Is Over
The ubiquitous and beautiful Sanskrit word has meaning beyond the mat.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Which Pushup Is the Perfect Pushup for You?
Pushups are a great upper-body exercise that people often do wrong. So what's the right way to perform a pushup and what are some variations?

By Alia Hoyt

You Need to Get Your Squat On
Squatting has a ton of benefits and can actually strengthen a lot of your inactive muscle groups.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

The Keto Craze: Does the Diet Live Up to the Hype?
The keto diet is high in fat and low in carbs — ideal for quick weight loss, but not necessarily for keeping it off.

By Shaun Chavis

Could You Pass Your Kid's Middle School Fitness Test?
They're probably the bane of your middle school memories. So why do we still subject kids to these humiliating physical fitness tests?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Is Apple Cider Vinegar the ‘Secret’ to Weight Loss?
Lots of people believe that a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar a day helps to speed weight loss. But what does science say?

By Dave Roos

Time-restricted Eaters Lose Weight Even Without Changing Diet
A small study found that just by eating breakfast later and dinner earlier, people could lose twice as much body fat as those who did not. But could they stick with this diet?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Is Lectin-free the New Gluten-free?
A lectin-free diet bans beans, grains and even some veggies. So is this the next cure-all fad diet?

By Shaun Chavis

Enough With the Term 'Healthy Obesity,' Says Researcher
It turns out that people who are both healthy and obese are rarer than you might think.

By Alia Hoyt

Bananas Might Be the World's Perfect Workout Food
Compared to sports drinks, bananas might be tops at helping us power through workouts and heal faster on the other end.

By Jesslyn Shields

After Weight Loss, Hunger Is a Life Sentence
Why is it so hard to keep weight off after losing it? One study suggests it's because your body wants you to put it back on.

By Dave Roos

Hold the Gluten? Here’s Why That May Not Be a Good Idea
New research shows going gluten free may not be all it's cracked up to be.

By Chris Opfer

A Workout Before Takeoff: Will Airport Gyms Become a Thing?
A quick workout before or between flights would be a nice way to get energized, especially if there was a gym conveniently located at your terminal. So why aren't there more gyms inside U.S. airports?

By John Donovan

Hot Yoga Works, But Doesn't Have to Be So Hot
Hot yoga may not be as beneficial as once thought, a new study suggests.

By Robert Lamb

Gender at the Gym: How Workout Preferences Vary by Sex, Age
Workout trends are changing, as younger people are less into the gender divide of classes for women and weightlifting for men.

By Alia Hoyt