Diet & Fitness

Topics to Explore:
If you're always falling short of that arbitrary 10,000-step daily goal, we have good news. Your health can benefit just as much if you hit fewer steps, too.
Blood flow restriction training, or BFR, is a technique in which athletes intentionally limit the blood flow to a specific area of the body during a workout using a band or cuff. But can anyone benefit from this technique?
The winner of the Tour de France has to eat constantly to generate enough energy to complete all 21 stages of the grueling race. But just how many calories will the winner burn in the end?
Sitting on your butt all day can do a number on your health. Calisthenics, which is resistance training using your body weight, is a great way to stay in shape.
During this time of social distancing and isolation, many hot yoga aficionados are craving the heat of the hot yoga studio, but our experts say you can create that heat at home.
Staying fit is more important now than ever. Regular exercise decreases tension, and elevates and stabilize moods — all things we need at times like this. So how do we stay fit from home?
Your friends might be talking up this way of eating and have you curious as to whether it may work for you. We talk to the experts to find out, as well as give you our personal experience.
By Alia Hoyt
Some U.S. doctors and Asian American health advocates are calling for a lower BMI cutoff for Asian Americans, mainly because of health concerns about Type 2 diabetes.
The rumor mill says that if a person were to intentionally swallow a tapeworm their excess pounds would simply melt away. But what's the truth about the 'tapeworm diet'?
By Ed Grabianowski & Alia Hoyt
Hypertrophy is just a super-science-y way to say you're building muscle. And there are lots of ways to do it.
By John Donovan
The ubiquitous and beautiful Sanskrit word has meaning beyond the mat.
Pushups are a great upper-body exercise that people often do wrong. So what's the right way to perform a pushup and what are some variations?
By Alia Hoyt
Squatting has a ton of benefits and can actually strengthen a lot of your inactive muscle groups.
The keto diet is high in fat and low in carbs — ideal for quick weight loss, but not necessarily for keeping it off.
By Shaun Chavis
They're probably the bane of your middle school memories. So why do we still subject kids to these humiliating physical fitness tests?
Lots of people believe that a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar a day helps to speed weight loss. But what does science say?
By Dave Roos
A small study found that just by eating breakfast later and dinner earlier, people could lose twice as much body fat as those who did not. But could they stick with this diet?
A lectin-free diet bans beans, grains and even some veggies. So is this the next cure-all fad diet?
By Shaun Chavis
It turns out that people who are both healthy and obese are rarer than you might think.
By Alia Hoyt
Compared to sports drinks, bananas might be tops at helping us power through workouts and heal faster on the other end.
Why is it so hard to keep weight off after losing it? One study suggests it's because your body wants you to put it back on.
By Dave Roos
New research shows going gluten free may not be all it's cracked up to be.
By Chris Opfer
A quick workout before or between flights would be a nice way to get energized, especially if there was a gym conveniently located at your terminal. So why aren't there more gyms inside U.S. airports?
By John Donovan
Hot yoga may not be as beneficial as once thought, a new study suggests.
By Robert Lamb
Workout trends are changing, as younger people are less into the gender divide of classes for women and weightlifting for men.
By Alia Hoyt