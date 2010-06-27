Exercise
Exercise is a key component to having a long and healthy life. Look at how your body responds to exercise and learn about specific exercises for different areas of the body.
If you're always falling short of that arbitrary 10,000-step daily goal, we have good news. Your health can benefit just as much if you hit fewer steps, too.
The winner of the Tour de France has to eat constantly to generate enough energy to complete all 21 stages of the grueling race. But just how many calories will the winner burn in the end?
Sitting on your butt all day can do a number on your health. Calisthenics, which is resistance training using your body weight, is a great way to stay in shape.
Staying fit is more important now than ever. Regular exercise decreases tension, and elevates and stabilize moods — all things we need at times like this. So how do we stay fit from home?
Hypertrophy is just a super-science-y way to say you're building muscle. And there are lots of ways to do it.
By John Donovan
Pushups are a great upper-body exercise that people often do wrong. So what's the right way to perform a pushup and what are some variations?
By Alia Hoyt
Squatting has a ton of benefits and can actually strengthen a lot of your inactive muscle groups.
They're probably the bane of your middle school memories. So why do we still subject kids to these humiliating physical fitness tests?
A quick workout before or between flights would be a nice way to get energized, especially if there was a gym conveniently located at your terminal. So why aren't there more gyms inside U.S. airports?
By John Donovan
Workout trends are changing, as younger people are less into the gender divide of classes for women and weightlifting for men.
By Alia Hoyt
There are nude bike rides, naked yoga sessions and even the occasional bare-it-all Crossfit sesh. Would our bodies be more efficient without clothes getting in the way?
Links between inactivity and heart disease, diabetes, stroke and cancer are still solid though.
By Julia Layton
For the first time, a group of researchers tried to answer that question — and got a staggering figure.
By Alia Hoyt
Have you ever wondered what CrossFit is exactly and what this workout entails? Read on to learn and the pros and cons of the CrossFit workout.
Have you ever wondered what the difference is between a kettlebell and a dumbbell? Learn whether kettlebells are a better workout tool than dumbbells!
Proper exercise not only prevents varicose veins in your legs, but it can also help reduce the painful side effects if you already have them. Provided you exercise correctly.
So many of us dread working out - and for good reason - but it doesn't have to be that way! Learn how to alter your perspective and make the necessary changes to a healthier lifestyle.
You may not realize it, but your legs are getting a workout all day long. They carry you around- walking, running, maneuvering around cracks in the sidewalk, and lifting you up steps.
By Laurel House
Social media technologies aren't just for keeping up with the eco-Jones', it can also be used to help motivate your workout.
By Laurel House
Don't let a leg injury be your excuse to get fat, burn calories and tone up with a cardio workout that you can do in bed.
By Laurel House
Arm, chest, and shoulder exercises can strengthen the upper body while easing back pain. Learn several ways to tone those regions in men and women alike.
Check out our program for getting your legs into shape, from calves to buttocks. Use our step-by-step instructions and clear illustrations to help you learn to do these exercises safely and effectively.
Stretching warms you up in preparation for doing other exercises, but it's also good for you in and of itself. Use our article and illustrations to learn to stretch the muscles throughout your whole body.
Knowing how much exercise to lower your cholesterol can help you in more ways than one. Learn more about exercising and what the right amount is needed to lower cholesterol levels.
Everyone would like six-pack abdominals, but what exercise is best? Here, find ab exercises listed in order from most effective to least effective.