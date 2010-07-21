Can exercise improve your sex life?

Whether you're a fitness junkie or exercising for the first time, learn the answer to the question, "Can exercise make a huge impact on having a better sex life?" Our article will help you find the answer to the relationship between exercise and better sex.

There are several rational reasons why a physically fit person is more likely to fully enjoy sex compared to a non-fit person. For instance, improved muscle tone can increase sexual gratification since orgasms depend on multiple muscle activity. In the case of the more mature man, improved cardiovascular fitness can be critical for maximum sexual function.

Physically fit men seem to benefit in the bedroom as it relates to increased libido and stable testosterone levels that often decline as men age. On the other hand, sex can be as much mental as it is physical, and a person's physical appearance can be beneficial on an emotional level, as well. Looking and feeling healthy can increase your self-esteem while making you feel more attractive.

The relationship between physical fitness and sexual function is not the only factor that may increase a person's sexual pleasure. Some researchers attribute a good exercise program, along with other healthy activities such as good eating habits, smoking cessation and getting plenty of rest, with having a positive effect on sexual performance for people of all ages.

A study conducted at the University of California-San Diego tracked 78 middle-aged men on an aerobic exercise program. The subjects exercised at moderate intensity for 60 minutes a day, three or four days a week. After nine months of continuous exercise, these subjects reported that their sex life was more satisfying as far as stamina and orgasms. In comparison, 17 male subjects that performed light workout routines such as walking at a comparatively slower pace stated that they had no substantial improvement in their sex lives.

In conclusion, exercise alone should not be considered the panacea for all sexual dysfunctions or dissatisfaction. However, if you hope to improve your sex life through exercise, you should carefully consider adopting a more comprehensive healthy lifestyle in order to increase the possibility of fully experiencing your sexual peak.