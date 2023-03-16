How Many Miles Are In 10,000 Steps?

What Is the Easiest Way to Track Steps Per Day?

Activity trackers and health apps are the easiest ways to track daily steps, but you can also use basic math. Simply multiply your stride length by how many steps you take to solve for total distance, or use the inverse equation to solve for the number of steps by dividing miles traveled by stride length. The former equation looks like this:

Miles = Stride length x Number of steps

Adult stride lengths are typically 2.1 to 2.5 feet (64 to 76.2 centimeters), and average walking speed ranges between 2 and 4 miles per hour (3.2 to 6.4 kilometers per hour), so you can use these ranges to make an educated guess.

But how many miles is 10,000 steps? Using those averages, that means there are about 5 miles in 10,000 steps.

Using a pedometer or fitness tracker is a surefire way to ensure you are walking 10,000 steps a day. Many fitness trackers also provide overall health metrics like heart rate, energy levels and a daily step count for stairs and inclines.

Smartphones also track movement statistics and daily step counts. Some also count how many calories you burn if you're tracking weight loss.

" " A health tracker or pedometer can help you track your daily steps. FilippoBacci/Getty Images