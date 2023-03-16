How Many Miles Are In 10,000 Steps?

There are several variables for calculating the distance a person can cover in 10,000 steps per day, including their height, stride length and physical ability, as well as the terrain. You can use a step count goal of 10,000 average daily steps as a personal activity benchmark to promote accountability and healthy habits in daily life.
Since few people perform active job duties in today's workforce, everyone can aim to achieve a goal of 10,000 average steps per day to improve their cardiovascular output and overall health.
Advertisement
Walking, swimming and other low-impact activities can also promote a raised heart rate, improve mental health and help people maintain more energy throughout the day.