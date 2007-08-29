22 Leg Exercises for Women

Leg exercises tone and strengthen powerful muscle groups that you use every day. A well-considered leg exercise program will result in improved athletic performance, as well as overall fitness. On the following pages, you'll learn how to do leg exercises safely and effectively. The routines presented in this article work the quadriceps, the hamstrings, and the inner and outer thighs.
This page begins with the seated calf raise, an exercise targeting the lower leg muscles. The movement requires lifting the heels toward the center of the body.
Step 1
Assume start position as shown by sitting on stability ball and resting dumbbells on top of thighs.
Lift heels off floor to contract your calf muscles.
