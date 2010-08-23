What is my body mass index (BMI)?

Your body mass index, or BMI for short, is one way for you and your healthcare team to assess how your weight affects your risk for disease. It's based on your weight without clothes and your height without shoes.
Here's how to figure out your BMI:
Your weight in pounds divided by
Your height in inches x your height in inches x 703 = Your BMI
You don't have to use this formula. Instead, you can use the table below.
|Body Mass Index Chart
|BMI:
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|32
|33
|34
|35
|Height (inches)
|Body Weight (pounds)
|58
|91
|96
|100
|105
|110
|115
|119
|124
|129
|134
|138
|143
|148
|153
|158
|162
|167
|59
|94
|99
|104
|109
|114
|119
|124
|128
|133
|138
|143
|148
|153
|158
|163
|168
|173
|60
|97
|102
|107
|112
|118
|123
|128
|133
|138
|143
|148
|153
|158
|163
|168
|174
|179
|61
|100
|106
|111
|116
|122
|127
|132
|137
|143
|148
|153
|158
|164
|169
|174
|180
|185
|62
|104
|109
|115
|120
|126
|131
|136
|142
|147
|153
|158
|164
|169
|175
|180
|186
|191
|63
|107
|113
|118
|124
|130
|135
|141
|146
|152
|158
|163
|169
|175
|180
|186
|191
|197
|64
|110
|116
|122
|128
|134
|140
|145
|151
|157
|163
|169
|174
|180
|186
|192
|197
|204
|65
|114
|120
|126
|132
|138
|144
|150
|156
|162
|168
|174
|180
|186
|192
|198
|204
|210
|66
|118
|124
|130
|136
|142
|148
|155
|161
|167
|173
|179
|186
|192
|198
|204
|210
|216
|67
|121
|127
|134
|140
|146
|153
|159
|166
|172
|178
|185
|191
|198
|204
|211
|217
|223
|68
|125
|131
|138
|144
|151
|158
|164
|171
|177
|184
|190
|197
|203
|210
|216
|223
|230
|69
|128
|135
|142
|149
|155
|162
|169
|176
|182
|189
|196
|203
|209
|216
|223
|230
|236
|70
|132
|139
|146
|153
|160
|167
|174
|181
|188
|195
|202
|209
|216
|222
|229
|236
|243
|71
|136
|143
|150
|157
|165
|172
|179
|186
|193
|200
|208
|215
|222
|229
|236
|243
|250
|72
|140
|147
|154
|162
|169
|177
|184
|191
|199
|206
|213
|221
|228
|235
|242
|250
|258
|73
|144
|151
|159
|166
|174
|182
|189
|197
|204
|212
|219
|227
|235
|242
|250
|257
|265
|74
|148
|155
|163
|171
|179
|186
|194
|202
|210
|218
|225
|233
|241
|249
|256
|264
|272
|75
|152
|160
|168
|176
|184
|192
|200
|208
|216
|224
|232
|240
|248
|256
|264
|272
|279
|76
|156
|164
|172
|180
|189
|197
|205
|213
|221
|230
|238
|246
|254
|263
|271
|279
|287
How Do I Know If My BMI Is Healthy?According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute:
- A BMI of 18.5 to 24.9 is considered low risk for health problems. It indicates a healthy weight.
- A BMI of 25 to 29.9 is considered moderate risk and overweight.
- A BMI of 30 or greater is considered high risk and very overweight, or obese.
How Much Weight Do I Need to Lose?If your BMI is 25 or higher, you can decrease your health risks by losing some weight. Losing even 5% to 10% can have a significant impact. The amount you need to lose to get your BMI below 25 depends on your height. Here are some examples:
If you are 5'5" and:
- your BMI is 27, you need to lose 13 pounds to get your BMI below 25
- your BMI is 30, you need to lose 31 pounds to get your BMI below 25
If you are 6' and:
- your BMI is 27, you need to lose 16 pounds to get your BMI below 25
- your BMI is 30, you need to lose 38 pounds to get your BMI below 25
