Fitness Information

Asian Americans Should Be Screened for Diabetes at Lower Weights

Some U.S. doctors and Asian American health advocates are calling for a lower BMI cutoff for Asian Americans, mainly because of health concerns about Type 2 diabetes.

By Tara Yarlagadda

Bananas Might Be the World's Perfect Workout Food

Compared to sports drinks, bananas might be tops at helping us power through workouts and heal faster on the other end.

By Jesslyn Shields

Worrying Has Some Benefits After All, Research Shows

Worrying can be detrimental to a person's health, but — in the right amounts — it can also promote well-being.

By Shelley Danzy

Climb Stairs Instead of Guzzling Caffeine for an Energy Boost

Take the stairs instead of the elevator on your way to the office, and you might not need that morning cup of joe for energy. (You'll probably still want it, though.)

By Shelley Danzy

5 Tips to Finally Achieve Your Fitness Goals

Don't quit! You can accomplish your workout resolutions by taking some simple steps psychologists recommend.

By Michelle Adelman

Bigger Muscles Don't Mean Stronger Muscles, Ya Meatheads

It seems intuitive: Getting ripped at the gym increases your strength, right? Some researchers are challenging the link between muscle size and muscle strength.

By Kate Kershner

Working Out Mad Can Cause Some Serious Heart Problems

Being upset isn't good for heart health. But being upset and working out like a fiend can triple your risk of heart attack.

By John Donovan

10 Fitness Facts Women Should Know

Need some motivation to get fit? Our fitness facts just for women provide information on the benefits of exercise and tips for adding fitness to your lifestyle.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Fire Up Your Metabolism and Burn More Calories Naturally with Herbs

Forget about diet pills and green your fat burning routine with herbs and spices instead. Learn more about firing up your metabolism.

By Laurel House

New Phone App Computes Calories By Taking a Picture of Your Meal

It's Sunday morning and you're out for a delightful brunch. You know that mile high stack of chocolate chip pancakes blanketed with maple syrup is outside of your diet, but you're just not quite sure how much.

By Sara Novak

How to Assess Your Health

Evaluating the state of your health is a complex issue, rife with approximations, theories, and guesses. Learn about the variables that intertwine to form the mosaic of your health and well-being.

By the American Institute for Preventive Medicine

Weight Lifting for Women

For women, weight lifting can be as important as aerobic exercise. Learn valuable women's weight lifting exercises using our illustrated instructions.

By Lottie Olson

USDA Exercise Guidelines

Though the USDA Dietary Guidelines focus on food items, it also stresses daily exercise. The government has put physical activity on par with nutrition for achieving a healthy lifestyle. Learn about the USDA exercise guidelines.

By Peggy Norwood

Warm-Up Exercises

Warm-up exercises both prepare you for a workout and promote circulation by loosening up your entire body. Find out how to prevent injuries by following these steps before you begin any intense physical activity.

By Lisa Faremouth

USDA Strength Training Guidelines

Strength training offers many benefits, including increasing bone density and building muscle. That's why the USDA Dietary Guidelines stress the importance of resistance training. Learn more about the USDA strength training guidelines.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Mind-Body Exercise Connection Research

New research shows that exercise helps keep neurons alive and stimulates cell growth. Learn about some of the studies published that link exercise with increased brain function.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Portion Control

At home or at a restaurant, Americans invariably eat more than their share -- and their growing waistlines show it. Learn how portion control can help you get and stay healthy.

By Frances Largeman

Preventing Fitness Injuries

Overdoing it early on, getting injured or not seeing quick results can all lead to quitting a new fitness regimen. Here are some simple rules to remember to help you prevent fitness injuries.

By National Women's Health Resource Center

Tai Chi: Fluid Movements for Health and Happiness

Practiced for centuries in China, tai chi has evolved into a system of about 100 movements to circulate chi, the body's internal energy. Learn how you can incorporate tai chi in your fitness routine.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Water Safety Tips

Swimming is a great way to have fun and get exercise, but be sure to practice water safety whenever you're near a pool. You and your family can have fun and still be safe around water by following the guidelines from Dr. G.

By Jan Garavaglia, M.D.

What is an optimal diet?

Find out what constitutes an optimal diet as nutrition expert and cancer-prevention specialist Moshe Shike, M.D. answers common questions about healthy nutrition.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Why are so many Americans obese?

Find out why so many Americans are obese as Michael Cala interviews nutrition expert and cancer-prevention specialist Moshe Shike, M.D., and learn what people can do to reverse the obesity trend.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Getting Strong With Krav Maga

Krav Maga is a self-defense system developed for the Israeli Defense Forces, and it's becoming a popular option for women who want to increase muscle definition and mind/body coordination. Learn about using Krav Maga for fitness.

Household Chores to Build Functional Fitness

You have to do housework, right? So why not get your body in shape at the same time? Try doing these exercises while you're cleaning the house.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Comfort Food: Guilty Pleasure?

Comfort foods are an effective stress remedy, but can you enjoy them without feeling guilty afterward? Learn about portion control and 'good' fats so you can eat comfort foods without sacrificing your waistline.

By Annette Kornblum