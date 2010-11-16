How to Start a Weight-Loss Program

Publications International, Ltd.
How many times have you tried to lose weight, only to gain it all back again? If this sounds familiar, you're not alone. Lasting weight control doesn't come easy. The problem is, many people try to change too much, too fast. They go "on" a diet, which means that they'll go "off" at some point.
What you need is to pick a plan that is right for you and then get off on the right foot as you begin. In this article, we will teach you the correct way to being a weight-loss program over the course of the following sections:
- Debunking Common Weight-Loss Myths
There are many misconceptions people have about weight loss. Many of the habits you might want to adopt to lose weight may actually be worse for your health. On this page, we will list these common misconceptions and explain why they are incorrect. For instance, you might believe if you skip a meal it will help you lose weight. Actually, skipping meals will lower your metabolism and train the body to retain weight. We will also show you why fat-free foods are not so great for you, and the various motivational mistakes that will derail your weight-loss program.
- How to Assess Your Body Image
To efficiently begin losing weight, you need to understand how you view your own body. For instance, if you have a negative body image you may believe that you need to lose much more weight than would be even healthy for you. Consequently, you could be disappointed if you do not lose weight as quickly as you'd like. Conversely, a realistic body image can help you realize how much weight you need to lose, and motivate you to begin a weight-loss program. In this section, we will help you assess your own body image.
- How to Assess Your Weight
Because people perceptions of themselves can be so distorted, it is often difficult to determine if we need to lose weight. On this page, we will help you determine if you are happy with your weight. After all, realizing that your current weight does not please you is the greatest motivation to get started trying to take control of your health. In this section, you will find a questionnaire that you can download and fill out to discover if you are satisfied with your current weight.
- Preparing to Lose Weight
Sticking to a weight-loss program is very difficult and requires a lot of sacrifice on your part. You will most likely have to change the way you eat, the way you feel about food, and they way you exercise. If you are unwilling to make these types of changes, your weight-loss program will most likely not succeed. In this section, we will provide a short, true-or-false, test you can take to find out your willingness to make sweeping changes.
- How to Stay Positive About Weight Loss
Because changing your eating and exercise habits does not come easily, it is only too easy to convince yourself that it is not worth the trouble and quickly backslide into bad habits. In fact, your negative thinking is probably your biggest enemy when you are trying to lose weight. On this page, we will show you how to stay positive in the midst of weight-loss turmoil. We will also give you some typical examples of negative thinking and show you how you can turn those pesky thoughts into positive affirmations.
- How to Fight the Urge to Snack
Snacking is a habit that most of us have fostered over a lifetime. When it's finally time to start losing weight, that urge to snack doesn't just go away. Between meals, when you're bored, or when you're watching television, most of us regimented times when we snack. Unfortunately, snacking can foil our best-laid weight-loss plans. In this section, we will offer some replacement activities that can occupy your mind while you wait for the urge to snack to pass you by.
- How to Set Realistic Weight-Loss Goals
Losing weight is hard enough as it is. The last thing we should do is set some outrageously unattainable goal that we cannot possibly achieve and will only result failure and the abandonment of our weight-loss aspirations. In this section, we will show you how to set realistic weight-loss goals that will be challenging, but also within your reach. It's important not to make ultimatums for yourself or have long-term, abstract goals that won't mean much to you during your day-to-day struggle to lose weight.
- How to Use a Diet Diary
An integral part of sticking to your weight-loss program is feeling that you are making progress and being successful. Unless you can see some rewards, it's highly unlikely that you will stick to your weight-loss program. However, it's hard to notice minute changes from one day to the next. A good way to keep track of your progress is by using a diet diary. On this page, we will teach how to use a diet diary and even offer you a sample diary page that you can download and use to fulfill your own weight-loss plans.
- How to Eat Less by Eating Slower
Regardless of how you decide to lose weight, there are some general practices that you can follow to make your diet easier. Perhaps this simplest thing anyone can do to eat less and feel fuller is to simply slow down. If you slow down while you eat your body sends messages to your brain that you have had enough food and you will stop before you overeat. We will offer you some tips on how to follow this advice on this page.
- How to Use a Support Group to Lose Weight
The final piece you need in place before you start down your path to weight loss is a good support system. Whether you begin to diet and exercise with a friend or you just have a group of friends you can turn to when you feel for resolve slipping, a good cheering section can help you achieve your weight-loss goals. On this page, we will show you how to build the perfect support system around you.
