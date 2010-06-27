Weight Loss
Overwhelmed by the amount of weight-loss information out there? Check out these articles for a simple and comprehensive approach to losing weight.
How to Succeed at Intermittent Fasting
The Keto Craze: Does the Diet Live Up to the Hype?
Time-restricted Eaters Lose Weight Even Without Changing Diet
7,000 Steps Is the New 10,000 Steps
How Many Calories Will the Tour de France Winner Burn?
Tired of Sitting All Day? These 5 Calisthenics Can Get You Moving
Is exercising at work widely accepted?
What time of day is best for an office workout?
10 Office Exercises You Can Do Secretly
Asian Americans Should Be Screened for Diabetes at Lower Weights
Bananas Might Be the World's Perfect Workout Food
Worrying Has Some Benefits After All, Research Shows
Why Athletes Love Blood Flow Restriction Training
Do men really have more upper body strength than women?
Tips From Greg Vanvakaris, DC, CSCS
Yes, Hot Yoga Can Still Be Hot at Home
Namaste: It Doesn't Just Mean Yoga Class Is Over
Hot Yoga Works, But Doesn't Have to Be So Hot
Learn More
The rumor mill says that if a person were to intentionally swallow a tapeworm their excess pounds would simply melt away. But what's the truth about the 'tapeworm diet'?
By Ed Grabianowski & Alia Hoyt
Lots of people believe that a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar a day helps to speed weight loss. But what does science say?
By Dave Roos
It turns out that people who are both healthy and obese are rarer than you might think.
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Why is it so hard to keep weight off after losing it? One study suggests it's because your body wants you to put it back on.
By Dave Roos
A study showed that weight loss messages are more likely to work when both are actions ("eat more veggies," "do more exercise") rather than if one is an action and the other is an inaction ("eat more veggies," "eat less fat").
By Alia Hoyt
Biologists in San Diego have pinpointed a hormone in roundworms that could one day be the key to fat-burning drugs.
Do you eat all day long, or do you restrict your eating to a certain time? That latter approach, called time-restricted feeding, could significantly affect human health.
By Julia Layton
Advertisement
You're proud of yourself for finally sticking with an exercise routine. But sadly, the needle on the scale doesn't move. Exercise doesn't have as much to do with weight loss as you'd think.
Turn off your phone, stay away from the TV, don't drink coffee — we all know the drill for what you're supposed to do to tempt the sandman. Is it also important to cease snacking?
All your healthy-eating efforts could be for naught if you find yourself snacking late at night.
Everyone loves cocktails but what about the calories? Get 5 refreshing low-calorie cocktail recipes, from watermelon martinis to skinny mojitos!
Advertisement
When it comes to the battle of the bulge, many of us are losing -- especially in the waist area. Is there a healthy, safe way to get rid of belly fat?
If you really want to green your exercise routine, forget about the gym and brand new gear and instead take advantage of some of life's greatest (and surprisingly fat burning) pleasures like sleep, and sex.
By Laurel House
Laughter isn't just an external expression of hilarity, it's actually a green exercise that can help you to burn calories, improve your immune system, and induce a stress-relieved state.
By Laurel House
Losing weight is no picnic. But it's not impossible. Follow these tips and tricks to actually sticking to a weight loss plan.
Advertisement
Staying motivated to lose weight can be difficult, especially if one stops seeing results. Learn more about staying motivated with a workout routine to feel you best and lead a healthier life.
In the midst of an obesity epidemic, it may seem like all things thin are in. Though we may think super skinny people are lucky, they face health problems of their own.
We love comfort foods, but eat too much, and it's doubtful you'll find comfort in those tight clothes. You're ready for a change, but what's the best way to lose weight?
You've probably heard the stats: We, as a society, are becoming less healthy -- some are too heavy while others are too skinny. How do you find your healthy body weight?
Advertisement
A hearty 600-calorie breakfast can help you ward off unhealthy cravings during your day. Learn about eating a hearty 600-calorie breakfast to control cravings.
Need some weight loss tips? Discover some weight loss tips in our image gallery and get quick and easy ideas for losing weight.
How many times have you tried to lose weight, only to gain it back again? What you need is to pick a plan that is right for you. Learn how to start a weight-loss program.
Find out whether low carb diets really work as nutrition expert and cancer-prevention specialist Moshe Shike, M.D., reveals the truth about dieting and fitness.
Advertisement
With obesity rates on the rise despite the countless diets on the market, it's clear that we're doing something wrong. Learn about seven unhealthy habits that prevent us from losing weight and what you can do to get rid of them.
Quite simply, we eat too much high-calorie food and don't burn it off with enough exercise. But is all hope lost? Learn why we are fat and what needs to change to save us from ourselves.