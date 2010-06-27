Weight Loss

Overwhelmed by the amount of weight-loss information out there? Check out these articles for a simple and comprehensive approach to losing weight.

Learn More

Have People Ever Really Eaten Tapeworms for Weight Loss?
Have People Ever Really Eaten Tapeworms for Weight Loss?

The rumor mill says that if a person were to intentionally swallow a tapeworm their excess pounds would simply melt away. But what's the truth about the 'tapeworm diet'?

By Ed Grabianowski & Alia Hoyt

Is Apple Cider Vinegar the ‘Secret’ to Weight Loss?
Is Apple Cider Vinegar the ‘Secret’ to Weight Loss?

Lots of people believe that a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar a day helps to speed weight loss. But what does science say?

By Dave Roos

Enough With the Term 'Healthy Obesity,' Says Researcher
Enough With the Term 'Healthy Obesity,' Says Researcher

It turns out that people who are both healthy and obese are rarer than you might think.

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

After Weight Loss, Hunger Is a Life Sentence
After Weight Loss, Hunger Is a Life Sentence

Why is it so hard to keep weight off after losing it? One study suggests it's because your body wants you to put it back on.

By Dave Roos

Mixed Messaging Confuses People Trying to Lose Weight
Mixed Messaging Confuses People Trying to Lose Weight

A study showed that weight loss messages are more likely to work when both are actions ("eat more veggies," "do more exercise") rather than if one is an action and the other is an inaction ("eat more veggies," "eat less fat").

By Alia Hoyt

Is a Hormone in Our Brains the Key to Burning Fat?
Is a Hormone in Our Brains the Key to Burning Fat?

Biologists in San Diego have pinpointed a hormone in roundworms that could one day be the key to fat-burning drugs.

By John Perritano

When You Eat May Matter More Than You Think
When You Eat May Matter More Than You Think

Do you eat all day long, or do you restrict your eating to a certain time? That latter approach, called time-restricted feeding, could significantly affect human health.

By Julia Layton

Advertisement

Does exercise really help with weight loss?
Does exercise really help with weight loss?

You're proud of yourself for finally sticking with an exercise routine. But sadly, the needle on the scale doesn't move. Exercise doesn't have as much to do with weight loss as you'd think.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Is it bad to eat right before bedtime?
Is it bad to eat right before bedtime?

Turn off your phone, stay away from the TV, don't drink coffee — we all know the drill for what you're supposed to do to tempt the sandman. Is it also important to cease snacking?

By Colleen Cancio

Will you gain weight if you eat after 8 p.m.?
Will you gain weight if you eat after 8 p.m.?

All your healthy-eating efforts could be for naught if you find yourself snacking late at night.

By Laurie L. Dove

5 Summer Cocktail Recipes Under 200 Calories
5 Summer Cocktail Recipes Under 200 Calories

Everyone loves cocktails but what about the calories? Get 5 refreshing low-calorie cocktail recipes, from watermelon martinis to skinny mojitos!

By Jennifer Wolfe

Advertisement

Is there a real way to lose belly fat?
Is there a real way to lose belly fat?

When it comes to the battle of the bulge, many of us are losing -- especially in the waist area. Is there a healthy, safe way to get rid of belly fat?

By Shanna Freeman

8 Green Ways to Lose Weight Without Dieting or Exercise
8 Green Ways to Lose Weight Without Dieting or Exercise

If you really want to green your exercise routine, forget about the gym and brand new gear and instead take advantage of some of life's greatest (and surprisingly fat burning) pleasures like sleep, and sex.

By Laurel House

8 Ways Laughter Can Help You Naturally Improve Your Health and Lose Weight
8 Ways Laughter Can Help You Naturally Improve Your Health and Lose Weight

Laughter isn't just an external expression of hilarity, it's actually a green exercise that can help you to burn calories, improve your immune system, and induce a stress-relieved state.

By Laurel House

How to Stay on Track with Your Weight Loss
How to Stay on Track with Your Weight Loss

Losing weight is no picnic. But it's not impossible. Follow these tips and tricks to actually sticking to a weight loss plan.

By Dr. Margaret McKenzie

Advertisement

How can I stay motivated to keep losing weight?
How can I stay motivated to keep losing weight?

Staying motivated to lose weight can be difficult, especially if one stops seeing results. Learn more about staying motivated with a workout routine to feel you best and lead a healthier life.

By Elizabeth Scherer

5 Health Problems Caused by Being Too Thin
5 Health Problems Caused by Being Too Thin

In the midst of an obesity epidemic, it may seem like all things thin are in. Though we may think super skinny people are lucky, they face health problems of their own.

By Molly Edmonds

What's the Best Way to Lose Weight?
What's the Best Way to Lose Weight?

We love comfort foods, but eat too much, and it's doubtful you'll find comfort in those tight clothes. You're ready for a change, but what's the best way to lose weight?

By Katie Lambert

How to Find Your Healthy Body Weight
How to Find Your Healthy Body Weight

You've probably heard the stats: We, as a society, are becoming less healthy -- some are too heavy while others are too skinny. How do you find your healthy body weight?

By Kevin P. Allen

Advertisement

Control Cravings With Breakfast
Control Cravings With Breakfast

A hearty 600-calorie breakfast can help you ward off unhealthy cravings during your day. Learn about eating a hearty 600-calorie breakfast to control cravings.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Weight Loss Tips Pictures
Weight Loss Tips Pictures

Need some weight loss tips? Discover some weight loss tips in our image gallery and get quick and easy ideas for losing weight.

How to Start a Weight-Loss Program
How to Start a Weight-Loss Program

How many times have you tried to lose weight, only to gain it back again? What you need is to pick a plan that is right for you. Learn how to start a weight-loss program.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

Do high fat, low carb diets work?
Do high fat, low carb diets work?

Find out whether low carb diets really work as nutrition expert and cancer-prevention specialist Moshe Shike, M.D., reveals the truth about dieting and fitness.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Advertisement

7 Unhealthy Habits That Prevent Us From Losing Weight
7 Unhealthy Habits That Prevent Us From Losing Weight

With obesity rates on the rise despite the countless diets on the market, it's clear that we're doing something wrong. Learn about seven unhealthy habits that prevent us from losing weight and what you can do to get rid of them.

By Frances Largeman

Why We're Fat
Why We're Fat

Quite simply, we eat too much high-calorie food and don't burn it off with enough exercise. But is all hope lost? Learn why we are fat and what needs to change to save us from ourselves.

By Jan Garavaglia, M.D.