Weight Loss Tips Pictures

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock Healthy weight loss involves exercise and a healthy diet that contains less saturated fat and fewer calories. See more tips on the next few pages for shedding those extra pounds.

Advertisement

" " Jupiterimages/Comstock/Thinkstock Cardiovascular exercise (such as jogging, walking or biking) five or six days a week is a great way to burn calories. Try to exercise for at least 30 minutes, or break it up into three 10-minute sessions over the course of the day.

" " Stockbyte/Thinkstock In addition to cardio, incorporate weightlifting into your workout routine. The muscles you build will help you burn calories even when you aren't active.

" " ©iStockphoto.com/Robert Churchill When it comes to food, keep in mind that if you have been eating high-fat foods like burgers and fries, it may take a few weeks for your body to stop fat cravings.

" " ©iStockphoto.com/shmeljov So what should you eat? Vegetables like spinach, broccoli, salad greens, tomatoes and peppers are low in calories and can help control food cravings.

Advertisement

" " © iStockphoto.com/benedek Fruit, especially grapefruit, has also been shown to aid weight loss. Aim for at least three servings of fruit each day.

" " ©iStockphoto.com/Alex Gumerov If you have a sweet tooth, fruit can also be a substitute for some of your desserts. You'll get more nutrients and less fat.

" " Martin Harvey/Getty Images Replace white bread with whole grain. Likewise, eat brown rice instead of white.

" " Jeffrey Hamilton/Getty Images When eating meat, go for the leaner options such as chicken breast, salmon, turkey and egg whites. You'll also reduce calories and fat by grilling or broiling your food.

" " ©iStockphoto.com/VMJones Olive oil is one of the healthier cooking oils if you prepare meals at home. The best bet is to switch to a cooking spray to reduce more fat and calories.

Advertisement

" " ©iStockphoto.com/Nick M. Do Be aware of portion sizes: four stacked dice equals 1-ounce portion of cheese. Poker chips are another game piece that can help you quickly identify 1 tablespoon of butter, dressing or mayonnaise.

" " ©iStockphoto.com/perkmeup Don't skip breakfast! Eating several small meals throughout the day, including breakfast, helps your metabolism. The fruit and cereal above is a healthy, high-fiber option.

" " © iStockphoto.com/VisualField Another good tip is to eat slower. Take smaller bites or try replacing your fork on your plate after each bite. This allows time for your stomach to feel full, and you will likely eat less calories as a result.

" " Douglas Waters/Photographer's Choice RF/Getty Images Be sure to drink more water when trying to lose weight. Sometimes dehydration may feel like hunger, and the water will help you feel full longer.

" " Justin Sullivan/Getty Images By avoiding sodas, you can also cut several hundred calories from your diet each day.

Advertisement

" " ©iStockphoto.com/gvictoria If you are still having trouble with your eating habits, keep a food journal of everything you eat so that you can pay more attention to what you are consuming.

" " Thomas Northcut/Getty Images Invest in some low-fat cookbooks so you can eat healthier at home.