5 Family Intervention Tips

If a close friend or family member is struggling with addiction or dependency, or is facing another problem that is negatively affecting them and the people around them, it can be difficult to figure out how to guide them toward help. It's especially difficult if that person is reluctant to seek help or doesn't realize the severity of their problem. Often an intervention is an effective way to persuade loved ones to take the first step toward recovery.

An [b]intervention[/b] is a gathering of close friends, family and colleagues who meet to persuade a person to seek help or treatment for a problem [source: Mayo Clinic]. There are many reasons family and friends might consider holding an intervention for a loved one, including drug or alcohol abuse, eating disorders, addictions to substances or behaviors, violence or even the reluctance of an elderly family member to move into an assisted living facility.

An intervention is a loving, considerate way to help someone seek the treatment they need. It's also a chance to let the person know that there are people who are concerned for their well-being. If done properly, interventions are non-judgmental and respectful. They can also be therapeutic for friends and family -- opportunities to share their frustrations amid a group of supportive people.

If you're thinking about holding an intervention, there are a few things you can do to increase your chances of success and make the process run more smoothly. Read on for five family intervention tips.