10 Things Not to Do if You Want Someone to Stop Smoking

If you feel like you've tried everything to get a loved one to quit smoking, or if you've just started thinking of ways to ask someone to quit, knowing what doesn't work can save you a lot of time and frustration. Smoking causes damage to almost every single organ in the human body, so it can't be good -- ever. And as much as you may hate it, you have to remember that those who smoke might actually love it [source: American Lung Association].

Nicotine and all of the habits that come along with smoking -- holding, inhaling and reaching for cigarettes throughout the day -- are physically and emotionally addictive to smokers. Whether or not you prevent someone you know from being one of the 393,000 or so people who will die from a smoking-related illness in the United States this year should be less about hating smoking and more about loving the smoker [source: American Lung Association]. So if you haven't been able to get the smoker in your life to quit, it's important to keep trying again and again, even if you become a pain in the "wrong-end-of-the-cigarette-to-light." However, there are ways to avoid becoming the enemy and losing the battle to the cigarette. Just remember there are certain ways to go about winning this fight.

Read on for some of the things you do not want to do when you want someone to quit smoking.