- Olive Oil Health Basics
Olive trees first grew in the Mediterranean region thousands of years ago. They have spread to all areas of the world as the health benefits of olive oil have become well documented. It just so happens that nature provided dietary fats in the olive in the exat ratio that human beings need them. On this page you'll learn about different dietary fats and why the ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fats in olives are beneficial.
- Heart Benefits From Olive Oil
It seems like a simple change, but switching from saturated fats to monounsaturated fat to prepare your food can produce big benefits. Researchers have shown that the phytochemicals in olive oil can fight cholesterol and prevent heart disease. On this page you'll learn why "thinning" the blood with phytochemicals produces these health benefits.
- Inflammation Benefits From Olive Oil
Inflammation is the immune system's first line of defense against injury and infection. It's a natural process that is designed to heal. But too much of a good thing can be painful and ultimately harmful to the body, even going so far as causing organ damage and diabetes. Fortunately, olive oil has a compound called oleocanthal that controls inflammation. Learn more about inflammation and why olive oil keeps it in check on this page.
- Cancer Benefits From Olive Oil
There once was a time when medical researchers linked various cancers to the amount of fat in our diets. Now, many believe that the type of fat is more important than the amount. There is plenty of controversy and much research left to be done on the role olive oil may play in the fight against cancer. But some people believe it can lower your risk of colon, prostate, and breast cancer, and on this page you'll learn why.
- Diabetes Benefits From Olive Oil
Diabetes causes severe spikes and drops in blood sugar levels, so people with this disease have to be very careful to maintain blood sugar. One way to do this is to eat a diet low in carbohydrates. Now, some researchers are starting to think that a diet high in monounsaturated fats, such as olive oil, is even more effective. On this page you'll learn about the latest research on how to use olive oil to manage diabetes.
- Weight-Loss Benefits From Olive Oil
Carrying too much weight is a condition that goes hand-in-hand with high levels of cholesterol, heart disease, and other ailments. But there's good news: Merely switching to monounsaturated fats, which also work against those other diseases, will in itself help you lose a few pounds. Add a regular regimen of exercise and you're well on your way to your proper wieght. Find out how to use olive oil in your overall weight loss effort on this page.
