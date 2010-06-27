Food and Nutrition Facts
Food and nutrition facts help you decipher a plethora of diet advice. If you're considering a dietary change, these articles can help guide you to the right foods.
Ultra-processed Foods May Increase Inflammation, Chronic Disease Risk
Can you prevent heart disease with holiday foods?
Top 5 Anti-aging Vitamins
Do You Need Soap to Get Your Dishes Clean?
How Salmonella Can Wind Up in Your Breakfast Cereal
The FDA and America's Frightening Food System
U.S. Workers Get 1,292 Extra Calories per Week From Snacks at Work
Do Nutrition Labels on Restaurant Menus Trim Down Calorie Consumption?
Salt: Breaking Up Is Hard to Do
What Makes a Food 'Natural'?
20 Healthiest Foods Pictures
Edible Cactus: Natural Food
How Religion and Anti-regulatory Bias Birthed a $36 Billion Supplement Industry
The Case for and Against Taking Fish Oil Pills
You Might Need Half as Much Vitamin D as Previously Thought
Learn More
White and brown sugar differ a lot more than just on color. And within each type are several different varieties.
A landmark study showed that switching from salt to a salt substitute could lower the risk of strokes, heart disease and premature death.
By Alia Hoyt
Nitrates are found not only in processed meats, but also naturally occur in green vegetables as well. So, are they dangerous?
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Everybody knows that carrots are good for you, but what happens if you eat too many of them?
It's something we hear or read a lot: Certain foods can help your immune system. But what does that really mean? And is there any science behind it?
Kefir is a fermented milk drink similar to a thin yogurt, said to be full of good gut bacteria and capable of lowering blood sugar and bad cholesterol. Sounds great, but does the hype match the reality?
Some foods have been linked with making the body less inflamed. But what is inflammation anyway and how can food make it better?
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
When you're grabbing something to go with your coffee in the morning, which of these three baked treats will do the least damage to your health?
By Alia Hoyt
We all know we should eat more fruit, but you may want to limit your intake of these six.
By Alia Hoyt
Kimchi has a reputation for being a healthy dish, thanks to the vegetables, spices and fermentation process that promotes healthy bacteria. But are there any drawbacks?
By Alia Hoyt
Did you really want that protein bar or do you just think it's better for you than a cookie? Maybe it is, maybe it isn't.
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Or is this just a load of hot air?
By Alia Hoyt
Confused about whether to embrace or avoid eating eggs if you're watching your cholesterol? A new, large study suggests you should avoid eggs, but nutritionists aren't all convinced.
By Alia Hoyt
Microgreens are all the rage now and many people swear that they're tastier and healthier than the bigger vegetables. But what does the science say?
By Alia Hoyt
Hummus is a chickpea dip that has surged in popularity in the U.S. over the past decade. It sure seems healthy but is it really?
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Are you really sure you want to know?
By Carrie Tatro
The FDA is considering whether to enforce a rule that restricts usage of the term 'milk' to dairy products. But makers of plant-based milks like soy milk and almond milk are fighting back.
A slew of new research suggests eating more nuts is not just good for your heart, but it's also good for your waistline.
A worldwide study found that although most people consumed more salt than was recommended, it wasn't enough to do damage to their heart health. And there wasn't much of a link between sodium consumption and heart attacks.
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Activated charcoal is making its way into smoothies, pills and food of all kinds these days. What's the truth behind the health claims?
Some alternative health practitioners advocate drinking untreated water because it's 'healthier' for you. But scientists do not agree.
By Alia Hoyt
The average American eats 66 pounds of sugar every year, but the sugar industry doesn't want us to how much damage its doing to our bodies.
By Diana Brown
Researcher says the finding points to a new paradigm: "Different people react differently, even to the same foods."
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
It turns out that eat 50 black jelly beans a day may not be what the doctor ordered.
Your burger used to be a cow. When you factor in the plants that cow ate along the way to becoming a burger, meat eaters are vegetable-consuming machines.