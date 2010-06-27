Food and Nutrition Facts

Food and nutrition facts help you decipher a plethora of diet advice. If you're considering a dietary change, these articles can help guide you to the right foods.

What's the Difference Between White Sugar and Brown Sugar?
White and brown sugar differ a lot more than just on color. And within each type are several different varieties.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

A Simple Salt Swap Could Save Thousands of Lives, Maybe Yours
A landmark study showed that switching from salt to a salt substitute could lower the risk of strokes, heart disease and premature death.

By Alia Hoyt

Should We Be Worried About Nitrates in Our Food?
Nitrates are found not only in processed meats, but also naturally occur in green vegetables as well. So, are they dangerous?

By Alia Hoyt

It's True: Eating Too Many Carrots Can Turn Your Skin Orange
Everybody knows that carrots are good for you, but what happens if you eat too many of them?

By Laurie L. Dove

Can Foods Really Bolster Your Immune System?
It's something we hear or read a lot: Certain foods can help your immune system. But what does that really mean? And is there any science behind it?

By Maria C. Hunt

What Is Kefir, and Is It Good for You?
Kefir is a fermented milk drink similar to a thin yogurt, said to be full of good gut bacteria and capable of lowering blood sugar and bad cholesterol. Sounds great, but does the hype match the reality?

By Laurie L. Dove

6 Anti-inflammatory Foods You Should Be Eating
Some foods have been linked with making the body less inflamed. But what is inflammation anyway and how can food make it better?

By Alia Hoyt

Bagel, Muffin or Doughnut: Which Is the Best and Worst, Healthwise?
When you're grabbing something to go with your coffee in the morning, which of these three baked treats will do the least damage to your health?

By Alia Hoyt

6 Fruits Loaded With Sugar
We all know we should eat more fruit, but you may want to limit your intake of these six.

By Alia Hoyt

Is Kimchi Good or Bad for You?
Kimchi has a reputation for being a healthy dish, thanks to the vegetables, spices and fermentation process that promotes healthy bacteria. But are there any drawbacks?

By Alia Hoyt

10 'Healthy' Foods That Really Aren't
Did you really want that protein bar or do you just think it's better for you than a cookie? Maybe it is, maybe it isn't.

By Alia Hoyt

Is Microwave Popcorn Really Dangerous?
Or is this just a load of hot air?

By Alia Hoyt

The Great Egg-Cholesterol Debate Just Got More Scrambled
Confused about whether to embrace or avoid eating eggs if you're watching your cholesterol? A new, large study suggests you should avoid eggs, but nutritionists aren't all convinced.

By Alia Hoyt

Do Microgreens Deliver Macro Nutrition?
Microgreens are all the rage now and many people swear that they're tastier and healthier than the bigger vegetables. But what does the science say?

By Alia Hoyt

Is Hummus Really Healthy?
Hummus is a chickpea dip that has surged in popularity in the U.S. over the past decade. It sure seems healthy but is it really?

By Alia Hoyt

What the Heck Is in Movie Theater Popcorn?
Are you really sure you want to know?

By Carrie Tatro

Got Milk? It Might Depend on Whether It Came From a Cow or a Plant
The FDA is considering whether to enforce a rule that restricts usage of the term 'milk' to dairy products. But makers of plant-based milks like soy milk and almond milk are fighting back.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Going Nuts for Nuts Could Improve Your Health
A slew of new research suggests eating more nuts is not just good for your heart, but it's also good for your waistline.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Actually, We're Not Overdoing It on the Salt
A worldwide study found that although most people consumed more salt than was recommended, it wasn't enough to do damage to their heart health. And there wasn't much of a link between sodium consumption and heart attacks.

By Alia Hoyt

Why Are People Eating Activated Charcoal?
Activated charcoal is making its way into smoothies, pills and food of all kinds these days. What's the truth behind the health claims?

By Laurie L. Dove

'Raw Water' Is Having a Moment
Some alternative health practitioners advocate drinking untreated water because it's 'healthier' for you. But scientists do not agree.

By Alia Hoyt

Big Sugar and Its Not-so-sweet Cover-Up
The average American eats 66 pounds of sugar every year, but the sugar industry doesn't want us to how much damage its doing to our bodies.

By Diana Brown

Whole-Wheat Bread May Only Be Better Than White for Some People
Researcher says the finding points to a new paradigm: "Different people react differently, even to the same foods."

By Alia Hoyt

Another Strike Against the Black Jelly Bean
It turns out that eat 50 black jelly beans a day may not be what the doctor ordered.

By Kate Kershner

Far More Plants Get Consumed Thanks to Meat Eaters, Not Vegetarians
Your burger used to be a cow. When you factor in the plants that cow ate along the way to becoming a burger, meat eaters are vegetable-consuming machines.

By Patrick J. Kiger