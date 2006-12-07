Health Benefits of Vinegar

Vinegar has been valued for its healing properties for thousands of years, and during that time, it has found its way from the apothecary's shelf to the cook's pot. Today, it can continue to play that dual role, taking the place of less healthful dietary ingredients and helping to regulate blood sugar levels while entertaining our taste buds with its tart flavor.
There seems hardly an ailment that vinegar has not been touted to cure at some point in history. And while science has yet to prove the effectiveness of many of these folk cures, scores of people still praise and value vinegar as a healthful and healing food. So let's take a look at the history of vinegar, the healing claims made for it, and what science does and doesn't have to say about those claims. Along the way, we'll discover why vinegar deserves a place in every healthy kitchen.
In the following sectrions, you will learn about:
- The Healing History of Vinegar
For centuries, people from Asia and Europe have used different types of vinegar to add flavor and zest to their food. Read about how this tangy condiment was first discovered and then developed into a must-have for kitchens around the world. Learn the key ingredient that gives vingear its special sour taste and the basic chemical process used to create it.
- Misconceptions About Vinegar's Health Benefits
Although some people believe vinegar is a miracle cure, it can't fix everything. Marketers have asserted that vinegar cures diseases such as diabetes, osteoperosis, cancer, and many other disorders. Some even claim that it halts the aging process. Obviously, these claims are exaggerated. Find out what's being said, and learn the truth about the real nutritional value of vinegar.
- How Vinegar Affects Digestion
Although vinegar can't cure cancer, it can help improve your general health in many ways. Vinegar benefits the digestive system, improving the absorbtion and utilization of several essential nutrients. Learn about the different organ systems that are affected by simply adding vinegar to your diet, and find out how you can improve your health and the taste of your vegetables at the same time.
