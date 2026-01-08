The Worst Bottled Water Brands Are Basically Filtered Tap Water

Just Water uses a carton package that is about 54 percent paper (from certified forests) and 28 percent plant-based plastic (from sugarcane), with the remainder being traditional plastic and a thin aluminum layer.
The cap and carton lining are made from plant-based plastic, not “recycled” plastic, making the packaging more renewable but not fully biodegradable.
However, the water itself often tastes flat, and the brand relies heavily on eco-conscious messaging to offset an unremarkable product. Packaging matters, but flavor and source still count.