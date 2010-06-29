7 Basic Nutrition Tips

" " Optimal nutrition is essential for health. See these basic nutrition tips to get started. See more staying healthy pictures. Publications International, Ltd.

When you finally make the decision to get healthy, you have to start somewhere. But what should you believe? Time after time fad diets fail. They come out strong but fall short at consistent weight loss. In addition, these get-thin-fast concepts don’t often include essential vitamins and minerals. Decide to take pride in yourself and your nutrition, and enjoy eating right. It is more expensive to buy healthy, natural food, but by doing so you might eat less. Yes, processed and refined foods are inexpensive and convenient, but they come with a higher price than you think. I encourage you to move the grocery bill up on your financial priority list. Optimal nutrition is essential for healthy function with age, and you can’t put a price tag on that.

There are so many pitfalls on the road to good nutrition in our society. Nearly every social gathering involves food, often of the high-fat, high-sugar variety. These basic nutrition tips are designed to help you take those first steps toward a healthier, happier way of living. Start here. Start today.

On the following pages, learn seven basic nutrition tips.