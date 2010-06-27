Healthy Eating Tips

Healthy eating tips are small ways to make a big impact on your health. Read up on the simple ways you can improve your diet.

U.S. Workers Get 1,292 Extra Calories per Week From Snacks at Work
Put down the donuts! Free food on the job can be hazardous to your health.

By Nathan Chandler

Do Nutrition Labels on Restaurant Menus Trim Down Calorie Consumption?
Researchers looked at several studies before finding inconclusive results.

By Alia Hoyt

Salt: Breaking Up Is Hard to Do
The sodium in salt causes most of the damage to our organs, so how much is necessary for survival?

By Carrie Tatro

Why a Second Breakfast Can Be Good for Us
A second breakfast can be just as beneficial as a first breakfast.

By Shaun Chavis

Counting Carbs? Pay Attention to the Glycemic Load
Although the glycemic index of food gets more attention, experts say you should pay attention to the glycemic load. What's the difference?

By Alia Hoyt

Is honey healthier than sugar?
Many people tout the benefits of natural sweeteners like honey instead of refined sugar. But is it any better for you?

By Laurie L. Dove

Does fasting improve your health?
A new diet trend, fasting one or two days a week, is becoming increasingly popular. But is the shock to the system beneficial?

By Laurie L. Dove

Is brown sugar healthier than white sugar?
Brown food is better food, right? That's what you think... but then you find out what makes it brown.

By Alison Cooper

Is breakfast really the most important meal?
The first meal is often the first to go for people trying to save minutes or calories. Is it wise to start the day on empty? And if not, do doughnuts count?

By Alison Cooper

Should you really chew your food 32 times before swallowing?
Do you savor every bite of your meal, or are you usually the first one to clean your plate? Chew on this -- taking your time masticating those morsels might be good for your health.

By Laurie L. Dove

3 Reasons to Cook with a Cast Iron Skillet
Nonstick pans are out, cast iron is in. Read on to learn about the health benefits of cooking with cast iron and why we say it's a go for your immune system and your wallet, too!

By Jennifer Wolfe

52 Healthy Eating Tips for Thanksgiving
What's on your plate for Thanksgiving? Calculate the calories in your favorite Turkey Day foods - turkey, potatoes, and more - and get nutrition tips.

Rich and Healthy Foods for a Traditional Soul Food Dinner
When you think of soul food, your mind probably conjures up comforting foods that are high in salt and oil. But you can enjoy the flavors and heritage of a soul food meal without unhealthy ingredients.

By Maria Trimarchi

Savory Whole Foods for Antipasto
This meal before the meal is the classic Italian appetizer, and can feature an almost infinite variety of flavor combinations. Using whole foods will make it even better.

By Brion O'Connor

Whole Food Ideas for a Mexican Holiday
Mexican cuisine is delicious and flavorful, but it's not always healthy -- or unprocessed. For your next Mexican holiday, we've got some tips for preparing tasty Mexican dishes, whole-food style.

By Shanna Freeman

Rich and Healthy Foods for a Traditional German Holiday
German food tends to focus on taste and large portions rather than waistline concerns. But with a few tweaks, you'll find some healthy dishes on your holiday menu.

By Kevin P. Allen

Alternative Holiday Foods: Delectable Seafood Substitutes
Need to tweak your menu to accommodate a guest who can't eat seafood? The key to a steady stream of rave reviews is just a bit of ingenuity in the kitchen.

By Laurie L. Dove

Healthy Holiday Appetizers and Finger Foods
When salted nuts are the healthiest option at the holiday party, you know you're in trouble. What are some delicious alternatives to the standard fatty holiday fare (and twists on the old favorites)?

By Julia Layton

Healthy Food Ideas for a Holiday Gift Basket
Cellophane-wrapped towers of cheeses, cookies and salted nuts abound during the holidays, throwing off healthy-eating intentions during an already tempting time. How can you make your gift baskets healthier without giving up on gourmet goodness?

By Julia Layton

10 Healthy Cold-weather Snacks
When the temperature drops, it seems our desire to be healthy decreases, as well. Luckily, we've got 10 treats that'll make you feel guilty until you realize they're good for you.

By Kevin P. Allen

Ward Off Gingivitis: A Vegetable Soup Recipe for your Gums
Green is good -- for your gums. Discover how eating vegetables can help you control gingivitis.

By Kim Williamson

10 Worst Theme Park Snacks
We all know a theme park isn't the best place to eat healthy. But there's bad food, and then there's really bad food. Check out 10 of the worst treats you can eat at a theme park.

By Debra Ronca

How can I make sure my diet is balanced?
Make sure your diet is balanced to fell your best and defend against diseases. Learn more about making sure your diet is well rounded to get the most from the foods that you consume.

By Elizabeth Scherer

How can I cut the fat, saturated fat and cholesterol in my diet?
Cutting fat, saturated fat and cholesterol can lead to a healthier lifestyle. Learn more about omitting these bad fats from your diet with the information inside this article.

By Elizabeth Scherer

7 Basic Nutrition Tips
With this introductory guide to basic, better nutrition in any situation, get tips for improving your nutrition to promote good health. Learn basic nutrition tips that everyone should follow.

By the editors of PureHealthMD