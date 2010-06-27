Healthy Eating Tips
Healthy eating tips are small ways to make a big impact on your health. Read up on the simple ways you can improve your diet.
Ultra-processed Foods May Increase Inflammation, Chronic Disease Risk
Can you prevent heart disease with holiday foods?
Top 5 Anti-aging Vitamins
What's the Difference Between White Sugar and Brown Sugar?
A Simple Salt Swap Could Save Thousands of Lives, Maybe Yours
Should We Be Worried About Nitrates in Our Food?
Do You Need Soap to Get Your Dishes Clean?
How Salmonella Can Wind Up in Your Breakfast Cereal
The FDA and America's Frightening Food System
What Makes a Food 'Natural'?
20 Healthiest Foods Pictures
Edible Cactus: Natural Food
How Religion and Anti-regulatory Bias Birthed a $36 Billion Supplement Industry
The Case for and Against Taking Fish Oil Pills
You Might Need Half as Much Vitamin D as Previously Thought
Learn More
Put down the donuts! Free food on the job can be hazardous to your health.
Researchers looked at several studies before finding inconclusive results.
By Alia Hoyt
The sodium in salt causes most of the damage to our organs, so how much is necessary for survival?
By Carrie Tatro
Advertisement
A second breakfast can be just as beneficial as a first breakfast.
By Shaun Chavis
Although the glycemic index of food gets more attention, experts say you should pay attention to the glycemic load. What's the difference?
By Alia Hoyt
Many people tout the benefits of natural sweeteners like honey instead of refined sugar. But is it any better for you?
A new diet trend, fasting one or two days a week, is becoming increasingly popular. But is the shock to the system beneficial?
Advertisement
Brown food is better food, right? That's what you think... but then you find out what makes it brown.
The first meal is often the first to go for people trying to save minutes or calories. Is it wise to start the day on empty? And if not, do doughnuts count?
Do you savor every bite of your meal, or are you usually the first one to clean your plate? Chew on this -- taking your time masticating those morsels might be good for your health.
Nonstick pans are out, cast iron is in. Read on to learn about the health benefits of cooking with cast iron and why we say it's a go for your immune system and your wallet, too!
Advertisement
What's on your plate for Thanksgiving? Calculate the calories in your favorite Turkey Day foods - turkey, potatoes, and more - and get nutrition tips.
When you think of soul food, your mind probably conjures up comforting foods that are high in salt and oil. But you can enjoy the flavors and heritage of a soul food meal without unhealthy ingredients.
This meal before the meal is the classic Italian appetizer, and can feature an almost infinite variety of flavor combinations. Using whole foods will make it even better.
Mexican cuisine is delicious and flavorful, but it's not always healthy -- or unprocessed. For your next Mexican holiday, we've got some tips for preparing tasty Mexican dishes, whole-food style.
Advertisement
German food tends to focus on taste and large portions rather than waistline concerns. But with a few tweaks, you'll find some healthy dishes on your holiday menu.
Need to tweak your menu to accommodate a guest who can't eat seafood? The key to a steady stream of rave reviews is just a bit of ingenuity in the kitchen.
When salted nuts are the healthiest option at the holiday party, you know you're in trouble. What are some delicious alternatives to the standard fatty holiday fare (and twists on the old favorites)?
By Julia Layton
Cellophane-wrapped towers of cheeses, cookies and salted nuts abound during the holidays, throwing off healthy-eating intentions during an already tempting time. How can you make your gift baskets healthier without giving up on gourmet goodness?
By Julia Layton
Advertisement
When the temperature drops, it seems our desire to be healthy decreases, as well. Luckily, we've got 10 treats that'll make you feel guilty until you realize they're good for you.
Green is good -- for your gums. Discover how eating vegetables can help you control gingivitis.
We all know a theme park isn't the best place to eat healthy. But there's bad food, and then there's really bad food. Check out 10 of the worst treats you can eat at a theme park.
By Debra Ronca
Make sure your diet is balanced to fell your best and defend against diseases. Learn more about making sure your diet is well rounded to get the most from the foods that you consume.
Advertisement
Cutting fat, saturated fat and cholesterol can lead to a healthier lifestyle. Learn more about omitting these bad fats from your diet with the information inside this article.
With this introductory guide to basic, better nutrition in any situation, get tips for improving your nutrition to promote good health. Learn basic nutrition tips that everyone should follow.