Clementine: Natural Food

Nutritional Information:
Excellent source of vitamin C and a good source of fiber and folate.
What to Look For:
Pick ones that are heavy for their size.
Easy Storage and Preparation:
They will keep for up to a month in the refrigerator.
Best Uses:
Excellent in green salads. They complement poultry dishes as well.
NOTE: An excellent source contains more than 20 percent of the Daily Value for that nutrient. A good source contains between 10 and 19 percent of the Daily Value.
Source: Copyright © 2000 by Ellen Haas.
From the book "Great Adventures in Food" By Ellen Haas.
Used with permission of St. Martin's Press, LLC.
