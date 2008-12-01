Health
Wellness
Food & Nutrition
Natural Foods

Clementine: Natural Food

Clementines are excellent in salads.
©iStockphoto.com/slyudmila

Nutritional Information:

Excellent source of vitamin C and a good source of fiber and folate.

What to Look For:

Pick ones that are heavy for their size.

Easy Storage and Preparation:

They will keep for up to a month in the refrigerator.

Best Uses:

Excellent in green salads. They complement poultry dishes as well.

NOTE: An excellent source contains more than 20 percent of the Daily Value for that nutrient. A good source contains between 10 and 19 percent of the Daily Value.

Source: Copyright © 2000 by Ellen Haas.

From the book "Great Adventures in Food" By Ellen Haas.

Used with permission of St. Martin's Press, LLC.

