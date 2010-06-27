Natural Foods
Natural foods have been shown to have wide-ranging health benefits. Read up on some of the most popular natural foods and their characteristics.
The FDA needs your help to define a term that currently means whatever a food manufacturer wants it to mean.
By Alia Hoyt
What are the world's healthiest foods? These nutrient-packed items should be part of every day diet. Try our 20 healthiest foods!
Edible cactus is also known as nopales, nopalitos or cactus pads. Learn more about the edible cactus in this article.
Asian pears are cousins to the pears that are typically seen in grocery stores, but this fruit is similar to an apple and its many names reflect that characteristic. Learn more about the Asian pear in this article.
The passion fruit has a brittle, wrinkled purple-brown rind enclosing flesh-covered seeds, something like a pomegranate. Learn more about the passion fruit in this article.
Pears (Pyrus communis) are a pome fruit relative of the apple. Learn more about pears in this article.
Plantains resemble bananas but they are longer in length, thicker skinned, and starchier in flavor. In most countries, plantains are used more like a vegetable than a fruit. Learn more about plantains in this article.
The plum is a drupe â€” a pitted fruit â€” related to the nectarine, peach, and apricot, but it is far more diverse than its relatives, coming in a wider range of shapes, sizes and especially skin colors. Learn more about the plum in this article.
Tubers come in varieties of roots such as Yucca Root, Jicama, Sunchoke, Taro Root, and Water Chestnut. LEarn more about these roots in this article.
Black beans, lima beans and black-eyed peas and other legumes are quite good for your health. What can these seeds do for you?
By Brian Boone
Once upon a time, dieters avoided the avocado like the plague due to its fat content. Despite its bad reputation, the avocado is actually one of the most heart-healthy foods around. And it's delicious, too!
By Dave Roos
Cucumbers are known as one of the lightest and most refreshing fruits around. In fact, that old "cool as a cucumber" cliche isn't a joke at all.
By Dave Roos
Raisins serve up sweetness with all the nutrients of grapes. How can these little dried-up delights keep you healthy?
By Brian Boone
There are many different types of fall fruits. Take a look at the nutritional value of fall fruits and get recipe ideas with this produce guide.
Broccoli rabe is a good source of vitamin C and iron. See the best ways to cook broccoli rabe and what to look for when shopping.
Chestnuts are a good source of vitamin C. Learn about the nutritional information of chestnuts and how to prepare them.
Clementines are great for vitamin C. See how to select clementines and how to best use clementines in the kitchen.
Cranberries are a healthy, weight-loss food with many benefits. Learn about the nutritional value and uses for cranberries.
Snow peas are an excellent source of vitamin C. Learn how to select, store and use snow peas.
Tangerines are a great addition to salads and poultry. Learn about the nutritional value of tangerines and how to best eat them.
Herbs are a wonderful, natural solution for treating many common illnesses. Learn more about the power of rosemary and see how you can incorporate more of it into your diet.
Beans and peas are high in fiber, low in fat and packed with lean protein. Exploding with vitamins and minerals, beans and peas are a natural way to slim down and stay healthy. Discover how you can add beans and peas to your diet.
Low-fat buckwheat offers dieters many nutritional advantages, quick-cooking properties, and versatility. Buckwheat contains all eight essential amino acids, and is high in fiber. Learn about this surprising diet-friendly fruit.
Bulgur is high in fiber and protein, and low in fat and calories. This diet food offers bulk and nutrients to fill you up. Learn how bulgur helps shed pounds.
Cabbage offers dieters vitamin C, fiber, and potassium with no fat or cholesterol. Learn about the different cabbage varieties, its disease fighting antioxidants, and how cabbage can add volume with few calories to your meals.