Is there a supplement for heat intolerance?

" " Supplements may not make you feel cooler, but one could help rectify a health problem that's causing your heat intolerance. Thinkstock/Comstock/ Thinkstock

Do you wear short sleeves even in cooler months? Do you notice you're often the only person in a room who's fanning yourself? Do you sweat easily? If you answered "yes" to these questions, you may suffer from heat intolerance.

Heat intolerance means you're more sensitive to rises in temperature than most people. As a result, you may feel overheated when everyone else seems to be comfortable. In addition to discomfort, symptoms like heavy sweating and a flushed face can lead to embarrassment.

Advertisement

So you might be wondering if there's a way to avoid going through life mopping your brow and fanning your face -- perhaps there's even a supplement that can make you more tolerant of heat.

Unfortunately, there's no magic pill for eliminating the symptom of heat intolerance. However, there are supplements you can take to address some of the possible causes of the condition [source: Vaughan].

Sources of heat intolerance can include obesity, anxiety, menopause, hyperthyroidism, medications and caffeine. So, for example, if you're overweight, your body might be producing too much cortisol. Thus, if you take a supplement like adrenal adaptogenic herb to regulate cortisol, it could possibly also help control your body's reaction to heat.

In addition to addressing the root cause of your heat intolerance, there are other things you can do to manage your response to rising temperatures. See the next page to learn more.