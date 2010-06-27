Vitamin and Supplement Facts

Vitamin and supplement facts can help you determine whether you need to complement your diet. Read up on the facts before you head to the store.

How Religion and Anti-regulatory Bias Birthed a $36 Billion Supplement Industry
Supplements promise the moon – lose weight, end depression, stop smoking, sleep better, get young again! The supplement industry grew to massive proportions by offering up perfection in a pill.

By Conor Heffernan

The Case for and Against Taking Fish Oil Pills
Is something fishy with all those fish oil supplements?

By John Donovan

You Might Need Half as Much Vitamin D as Previously Thought
When scientists used a new measurement technique on an earlier clinical trial, they got some very different results.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

How Dietary Supplements Work
There's so much information (and misinformation) out there about dietary supplements, it can be hard to know what to believe. Here are some general guidelines.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Everything You've Read About Vitamin D Is Wrong
A review of existing studies found increasing your intake of vitamin D didn't help to cure or prevent several diseases.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Can vitamin C help prevent dengue fever?
Some people swear by vitamin C to prevent colds. Is it powerful enough to stop disease?

By Debra Ronca

10 Supplements That Do Not Work as Advertised
Is fish oil just snake oil in disguise? Will echinacea really help you combat a cold? Many of the claims around supplements are actually just marketing hype.

By Maria Trimarchi

Best Herbal Supplements
Curious about which herbal supplements are best suited for your needs? Learn about the best herbal supplements and common uses.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Electrolyte Supplements Explained
From sports drinks to high-tech powder mixes, electrolyte supplements on the market are targeted to athletes needing to rejuvenate. Why are electrolytes so important?

By Joseph Miller

Daily Recommendations for Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements
Vitamins and supplements can be beneficial to your health, but the number of choices available today can be overwhelming. Use the guide below to see the optimum daily dosage of many vitamins, minerals and supplements.

By Dr. Michael F. Roizen & Dr. Mehmet C. Oz

What vitamins stop you from being cold all the time?
Do you run a space heater in your office, even in August? Can you not warm up no matter how many layers you wear? The culprit could be a vitamin deficiency.

By Maria Trimarchi

What vitamins help keep you alert?
Can't get through the day without an afternoon pick-me-up snack? Instead of feeding your fatigue with unhealthy, empty calories, try fine-tuning your diet to keep fatigue at bay.

By Maria Trimarchi

What supplements do Olympic weightlifters use?
Olympians are celebrated for their athletic prowess and health. Weightlifters need plenty of protein and nutrients to support their muscular physiques -- so what supplements help them stay strong?

By Maria Trimarchi

What vitamin repairs skin damage from the sun?
We've all heard about the importance of using sunscreen and avoiding rays when they're at their strongest. But once the sun's damage is done, is there a vitamin that can turn back the clock?

By Katie Lambert

If I take a vitamin or supplement, should I stay out of the sun?
In moderation, vitamins and sunshine can do a body good. But in some instances, vitamins or supplements can make you more prone to danger from those primarily healthy rays. Do you know which ones?

Should you stay out of the sun while taking vitamin A?
That vitamin A-based facial cream you bought probably sounded great when you heard it could help with your wrinkles or acne. But could it end up making you spend more time indoors, too?

By Kevin P. Allen

What vitamins help you deal with the summer heat?
Short of spending the day inside in air-conditioning, what can you do to get through the hottest season of the year? As it turns out, what you eat might help you cope with the summer heat.

By Maria Trimarchi

How much vitamin D do you get from the sun?
Vitamin D is the only vitamin that your body makes itself. But to do so, it has to be exposed to direct sunlight -- without sunscreen. How much sun should you get to make enough vitamin D?

By Maria Trimarchi

5 Supplements for Heat Intolerance
It's getting hot in here! Are there supplements for that? Why yes, there are.

By Sarah Gleim

Is there a supplement for heat intolerance?
Some like it hot, but for the rest of us, the thought of a sweaty brow and having to depend on short sleeves or a handheld fan year-round doesn't sound too pleasant. Can a supplement help your heat intolerance?

By Jennifer Sellers

Can taking certain supplements lead to heat sensitivity?
Feeling flush, sweating, experiencing a temperature or even burning easily in the sun doesn't fit into anyone's definition of a good quality of life. Is it possible that a supplement is playing a role in your discomfort?

By Kevin P. Allen

What are the top supplements for Olympic weightlifters (and can they help me)?
Olympic athletes treat their bodies like the highly efficient machines that they are, and that starts with having the right fuel. But can taking the same supplements as them help make your body Olympic-ready, too?

By Katie Lambert

Top 10 Supplements for Hot, Humid Climates
When the temperature is high and the humidity makes it feel even hotter, your body has to work harder. Do you know which supplements can help?

By Kevin P. Allen

Vitamin A Overview
This vitamin A overview will help you understand everything you need to know about this basic vitamin.

By Jennifer Brett, N.D.

What is vitamin A?
What is vitamin A? Click here to learn about vitamin A and how it helps your body.

By Jennifer Brett, N.D.