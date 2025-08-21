10 Types of Magnesium Supplements You Should Know

" " Before you make a trip to the vitamin store, let's go over all the forms of magnesium you may find there. NatchaS / Shutterstock

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in muscle function, nerve health, energy production, and blood pressure regulation.

It’s found in leafy vegetables, whole grains, and legumes—but many people turn to supplements to meet their needs. With so many types of magnesium on store shelves, choosing the right one can be confusing.

Here's a breakdown of common magnesium forms and what each is best suited for.