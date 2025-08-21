10 Types of Magnesium Supplements You Should Know

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in muscle function, nerve health, energy production, and blood pressure regulation.
It’s found in leafy vegetables, whole grains, and legumes—but many people turn to supplements to meet their needs. With so many types of magnesium on store shelves, choosing the right one can be confusing.
Here's a breakdown of common magnesium forms and what each is best suited for.
Magnesium citrate is one of the most common forms used in dietary supplements. It combines elemental magnesium with citric acid and is known for its high bioavailability, meaning your body absorbs it well.
It’s often used to treat low magnesium levels and relieve constipation. However, too much magnesium citrate may cause diarrhea.
2. Magnesium Oxide
This form contains a high percentage of elemental magnesium but is poorly absorbed by the body. Magnesium oxide is commonly found in magnesium-containing laxatives and antacids.
While not ideal for correcting a magnesium deficiency, it can be useful for short-term relief of digestive discomfort.
3. Magnesium Glycinate
Magnesium glycinate binds magnesium with the amino acid glycine. This form is known for gentle effects on the stomach and is often recommended for people sensitive to other forms.
It’s widely used for magnesium supplementation to improve sleep, reduce muscle cramps, and support mental well-being without causing laxative effects.
4. Magnesium Chloride
Magnesium chloride is well absorbed and used to treat low magnesium levels. It's effective for oral supplementation to treat low magnesium levels.
It is also available in topical products (sprays, lotions) that some people use for muscle soreness. However, research shows that transdermal magnesium does not significantly improve magnesium levels.
5. Magnesium Sulfate (Magnesium Sulphate)
Commonly known as Epsom salt, magnesium sulfate is used in baths to soothe sore muscles and reduce stress, though these benefits are not scientifically proven. It’s also used medically to treat magnesium depletion in emergencies or during pregnancy.
Oral use should be monitored, as excessive intake can lead to magnesium toxicity.
6. Magnesium Lactate
This form combines magnesium with lactic acid and is often used to treat moderate deficiencies. Magnesium lactate is gentle on the digestive system and may be suitable for long-term use.
It’s less likely to cause gastrointestinal side effects compared to other forms.
7. Magnesium Malate
Magnesium malate includes malic acid, which is found in fruits and linked to energy production. This form is often used to combat fatigue and support cognitive function.
It’s occasionally recommended for individuals with chronic fatigue syndrome.
8. Magnesium Hydroxide
Found in products like milk of magnesia, this form is commonly used as a laxative or antacid. It’s effective at relieving constipation but isn’t ideal for long-term magnesium supplementation.
High doses can lead to excess magnesium and gastrointestinal discomfort.
9. Magnesium Carbonate
Magnesium carbonate is often used as a drying agent in supplements or food. Once ingested, it converts to magnesium chloride in the stomach.
It’s moderately bioavailable and is also found in some magnesium-containing antacids.
10. Magnesium Taurate
This form combines magnesium with the amino acid taurine, which supports heart health and blood pressure regulation. Magnesium taurate is often used for cardiovascular support and may help reduce high blood pressure.
Choosing the Right Forms of Magnesium
Factors influencing bioavailability—such as your digestive health and dietary intake—can impact how much magnesium your body absorbs. The Food and Nutrition Board provides recommended dietary allowance (RDA) values, while the tolerable upper intake level helps prevent magnesium toxicity.
Always assess magnesium status with your healthcare provider, especially if you’re treating a deficiency or using magnesium therapy alongside certain medications like potassium-sparing diuretics.
Different types of magnesium offer unique benefits, from relieving constipation to supporting heart and cognitive health. Choosing the right one depends on your symptoms, goals, and how your body responds to specific forms.
We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.
