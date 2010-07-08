Vitamin E Overview

Vitamin E has been the subject of much media attention recently. Retail sales of vitamin E supplements continue to soar. There are many health claims for vitamin E, some of which receive solid scientific support. It might be hard to separate fact from fiction when it comes to wild claims involving Vitamin E and decide if an increase in Vitamin E in your diet is right for you. In this article, we will help you understand the benefits and importance of Vitamin E. Here's a quick preview:
- What is Vitamin E? With the recent series of studies making claims to vitamin E's anti-aging and antioxidant properties, vitamin E has emerged from the shadows to become a growing concern. Unfortunately, not many people understand exactly what vitamin E is and why it's so important. On this page, we will give you the history of vitamin E and some information about its chemical makeup.
- The Benefits of Vitamin E Perhaps you've heard about the possible health benefits of vitamin E but you are having trouble separating the outrageous claims from the solid medical advice. Well, in this section, we will take a clinical look at the benefits of vitamin E and how it can improve your health. First, we will examine vitamin E's role as an antioxidant and then examine how this could impact your everyday life.
- Foods That Contain Vitamin E Most people know that carrots are a good source of vitamin A and that oranges can provide you with all the vitamin C you need, but the majority of us are in the dark about which foods contain vitamin E. In this section, we will show which foods contain the most vitamin E. We will also provide you with a helpful chart that shows you how much vitamin E certain foods contain and how much you should be eating.
- Vitamin E Deficiency Because vitamin E is such a relatively unknown vitamin, most people are unaware of the dangers of not getting enough vitamin E. On this page, we will show you what the recommended daily allowance of vitamin E is and describe some of the side effects of not getting enough vitamin E in your diet.
- Vitamin E Supplements If you are having trouble finding enough vitamin E in the food you eat, supplements might be the answer you're looking for. The problem with supplements, however, is that they might contain dangerous amounts of the vitamin or process it in a manner that destroys its health benefits. On this page, we will discuss the various vitamin E supplements available and help you choose the one that is right for you.
