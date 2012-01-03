Take a Cold Shower for Your Health

When I think of cold showers, I think of sexual frustration. It's something I've had to think of a lot in my sad, lonely life. The upside to an existence filled with dejection is that cold showers have many health benefits. And environmentally, cold showers are better than warm ones. Hot water is heated and, therefore, electricity is usually used. Plus, you're more likely to take a quick shower when you use cold water. So cold showers have several advantages to hot showers, except, of course, comfort.
Advertisement