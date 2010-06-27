Beauty & Hygiene

Beauty treatments and hygiene can go a long way to warding off cosmetic procedures. Find out how to take care of your hair, teeth and skin.
Skipping your daily shower doesn't necessarily mean you're lazy — it can actually be good for your skin, say doctors.
By Alia Hoyt
Now that we're all supposed to be wearing masks, we've all become keenly aware of something: our breath. And guess what? It doesn't always smell good.
Never heard of tonsil stones? They're nasty little stones that can form in your throat. So should you freak out if you have them?
What in the world do you wipe with when you're totally out of toilet paper? You can try one of these alternatives. Desperate times call for desperate measures!
Yep, socks were invented for a reason.
By Dave Roos
A tooth infection may seem like little more than an inconvenience, but it could actually be doing some serious damage.
By Alia Hoyt & Sara Elliott
Toothpaste in tablet form could be an effective way to benefit both the health of the environment and our teeth.
By Jim Marion
How much toothpaste is too much? Turns out, kids just need a little smear.
From urine to incense, the ancients had some weird ideas about what to put in toothpaste.
A surprising number of people do, but why? And are there any downsides to doing it?
By Alia Hoyt
Human beings are biologically and psychologically predisposed to prefer clean environments.
By Alia Hoyt
Recent news reports say there's no scientific evidence to support flossing, but dental associations continue to recommend it. Why's that?
By Alia Hoyt
And did we mention that this synthetic biomaterial could eventually lead dentists to retire root canals?
By John Donovan
You may not need to pull them after all (and spend three days as a chipmunk). But don't think that means the ordeal is over.
By Julia Layton
An infection that starts as a toothache can spread throughout your body. Before you self-prescribe ice and pain pills and go to bed, consider what can happen if you skip the dentist's chair.
If you're worried you have bad breath it might be for good reason. You can't smell your own breath so it might be hard to tell — until it's too late.
We're often told that our adult set of teeth is the last call for new pearly whites, but can alligators teach humans to replace even more lost teeth?
By Bambi Turner
If you've ever skipped brushing your teeth before bed, you may have noticed that they have a fuzzy texture the next day. What is that icky-feeling stuff, and what can you do about it?
Ah, coffee: smells so good, yet stinks your breath so bad. Since giving up this daily indulgence is out of the question, how can you lessen the odor?
Acne is by far the most common skin complaint among teenagers. In this article we breakdown the common causes of acne and effective treatments.
Shaving for both males and females typically starts in the teenage years. See shaving dos and don'ts for teens for tips on hair removal.
Though rare, infection from dental work, or even vigorous brushing, can lead to pericarditis. But what are the symptoms -- and when should you call your doctor?
Gum surgery sounds like a scary and painful procedure. We'll tell you what to really expect if you're preparing for this oral treatment.
If you've ever had a cavity, you've probably got something in your teeth right now. No, not the spinach salad you had for lunch. We're talking about something a bit more ... filling.
You already brush with fluoride toothpaste. So do you really need a professional fluoride treatment at the dentist, too?