Beauty & Hygiene

Beauty treatments and hygiene can go a long way to warding off cosmetic procedures. Find out how to take care of your hair, teeth and skin.

How Often Do You Really Need to Shower?

What's Scarier: No Toilet Paper or Wiping With One of These 5 Alternatives?

Is Going Sockless Bad for Your Feet?

How to Combat 'Mask Breath' and the Pandemic of Halitosis

What in the World Are Tonsil Stones?

Can Tooth Decay Lead to Death?

How to Stop Wisdom Tooth Pain

Gum Cancer Explained

Dry Mouth Explained

How to Keep Your Mouth and Dentures Healthy

How Often Do You Really Need to Shower?
Skipping your daily shower doesn't necessarily mean you're lazy — it can actually be good for your skin, say doctors.

By Alia Hoyt

How to Combat 'Mask Breath' and the Pandemic of Halitosis
Now that we're all supposed to be wearing masks, we've all become keenly aware of something: our breath. And guess what? It doesn't always smell good.

By Cherise Threewitt

What in the World Are Tonsil Stones?
Never heard of tonsil stones? They're nasty little stones that can form in your throat. So should you freak out if you have them?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

What's Scarier: No Toilet Paper or Wiping With One of These 5 Alternatives?
What in the world do you wipe with when you're totally out of toilet paper? You can try one of these alternatives. Desperate times call for desperate measures!

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Is Going Sockless Bad for Your Feet?
Yep, socks were invented for a reason.

By Dave Roos

Can Tooth Decay Lead to Death?
A tooth infection may seem like little more than an inconvenience, but it could actually be doing some serious damage.

By Alia Hoyt & Sara Elliott

Toothpaste Tablets: A New Way to Brush Your Teeth
Toothpaste in tablet form could be an effective way to benefit both the health of the environment and our teeth.

By Jim Marion

Toothpaste: Too Much of a Good Thing for Kids
How much toothpaste is too much? Turns out, kids just need a little smear.

By Jesslyn Shields

Rinse and Spit: The History of Toothpaste
From urine to incense, the ancients had some weird ideas about what to put in toothpaste.

By Jesslyn Shields

Who Brushes Their Teeth in the Shower?
A surprising number of people do, but why? And are there any downsides to doing it?

By Alia Hoyt

Why Feeling Clean Feels So Good
Human beings are biologically and psychologically predisposed to prefer clean environments.

By Alia Hoyt

Sorry Haters, You Do Have to Floss
Recent news reports say there's no scientific evidence to support flossing, but dental associations continue to recommend it. Why's that?

By Alia Hoyt

How Can You Avoid That Trip to the Dentist? Regrow Your Teeth
And did we mention that this synthetic biomaterial could eventually lead dentists to retire root canals?

By John Donovan

Wisdom Teeth Can Stay, Says Oral Surgery Organization
You may not need to pull them after all (and spend three days as a chipmunk). But don't think that means the ordeal is over.

By Julia Layton

Can an abscessed tooth kill you?
An infection that starts as a toothache can spread throughout your body. Before you self-prescribe ice and pain pills and go to bed, consider what can happen if you skip the dentist's chair.

By Laurie L. Dove

Why can’t you smell your own bad breath?
If you're worried you have bad breath it might be for good reason. You can't smell your own breath so it might be hard to tell — until it's too late.

By Jennifer Sellers

Can people regrow teeth?
We're often told that our adult set of teeth is the last call for new pearly whites, but can alligators teach humans to replace even more lost teeth?

By Bambi Turner

Why Do Your Teeth Feel Furry When You Haven't Brushed Them?
If you've ever skipped brushing your teeth before bed, you may have noticed that they have a fuzzy texture the next day. What is that icky-feeling stuff, and what can you do about it?

By Jennifer Sellers

Why Does Coffee Make Your Breath So Bad?
Ah, coffee: smells so good, yet stinks your breath so bad. Since giving up this daily indulgence is out of the question, how can you lessen the odor?

By Laurie L. Dove

Teen Skin Care: Battling Blemishes and Beyond
Acne is by far the most common skin complaint among teenagers. In this article we breakdown the common causes of acne and effective treatments.

By Tamar Nordenburg

Shaving Dos and Don'ts for Teens
Shaving for both males and females typically starts in the teenage years. See shaving dos and don'ts for teens for tips on hair removal.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Dental Work and Pericarditis
Though rare, infection from dental work, or even vigorous brushing, can lead to pericarditis. But what are the symptoms -- and when should you call your doctor?

By Brion O'Connor

Gum Surgery
Gum surgery sounds like a scary and painful procedure. We'll tell you what to really expect if you're preparing for this oral treatment.

By Terri Briseno

Cavity Filling
If you've ever had a cavity, you've probably got something in your teeth right now. No, not the spinach salad you had for lunch. We're talking about something a bit more ... filling.

By Kevin P. Allen

Professional Fluoride Treatment
You already brush with fluoride toothpaste. So do you really need a professional fluoride treatment at the dentist, too?

By Terri Briseno