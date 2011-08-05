Hygiene Tips
To look great and feel great it is important to have good hygiene. Learn all about maintaining your appearance and hygiene.
Learn More
Skipping your daily shower doesn't necessarily mean you're lazy — it can actually be good for your skin, say doctors.
By Alia Hoyt
What in the world do you wipe with when you're totally out of toilet paper? You can try one of these alternatives. Desperate times call for desperate measures!
Yep, socks were invented for a reason.
By Dave Roos
Advertisement
Human beings are biologically and psychologically predisposed to prefer clean environments.
By Alia Hoyt
Ah, coffee: smells so good, yet stinks your breath so bad. Since giving up this daily indulgence is out of the question, how can you lessen the odor?
Acne is by far the most common skin complaint among teenagers. In this article we breakdown the common causes of acne and effective treatments.
Shaving for both males and females typically starts in the teenage years. See shaving dos and don'ts for teens for tips on hair removal.
Advertisement
Cold showers can improve your skin, your circulation, your sperm count and maybe your hair. Learn more about taking a cold shower for your health.
What society considers beautiful has a tendency to shift over time. But that doesn't stop our pursuit of beauty, which tends to be subject to the whims of trendsetters.
Within a single day, one bacteria cell can turn into over eight million; furthermore, only 10 bacteria cells are needed to make someone sick. You can learn more about how to fight germs by reading this article.
In the history of humankind, body odor has been both a smell used to remember a loved one and a turn-off in social circles. What causes our bodies to smell the way they do?
Advertisement
If your breath might not be compared to a summer's day, don't fret. From soda to sinus infections, bad breath has many causes -- and many cures.
By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd. & Laurie L. Dove
Even though bald celebrities like Bruce Willis have achieved sex symbol status, many of the 40 million American men and women going bald aren't content with losing their hair. So what can they do about it?
The best way to avoid foot trouble is to use preventive care. If you learn a few simple ways to exercise, stretch, and protect your feet with carefully chosen footwear, your feet will hold up for a lifetime. Learn more foot care tips in this article.
By Michael King
Ears not only let us hear, but they also play a role in maintaining our balance, which is vital to our ability to function in daily life. Learn to care for and treat your ears.
By Donald Patten
Advertisement
Considering how important your eyesight is, caring for your eyes should be as much a part of your daily routine as brushing your teeth or washing your face. Learn more about how to care for your eyes.
By Donald Patten
Beauty expert Paula Begoun has performed extensive research on the cosmetics industry, and she's seen just about everything. We asked Paula to share some of her findings on a variety of beauty beliefs.
Are you looking to appear as youthful as you can? Learn the importance of healthy skin and how it relates to your overall beauty in this article.
Do you long for smooth, supple skin to go along with that slimmer waistline? Take a look at these dieting dos to improve the health of your skin.
Advertisement
Should you consider the switch to all-natural cosmetics? Get helpful information on natural cosmetics and more in this article.