5 Natural Herbs for Men's Health

" " St. John's wort has been used to treat depression for centuries. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

When you think about how healthy foods are packed with true healing forces -- vitamins, minerals, antioxidants -- it's enough to make you want to turn to your garden's fruits, vegetables and herbs for all that ails you. Often, this prompts us to look to nature to find cures or treatments to boost our health.

For example (for the men out there), what if there was a way to use herbs to treat depression, boost your libido or treat an enlarged prostate gland? The day that product hit the market would be a banner day, right?

Advertisement

Well, as a matter of fact, there are such claims about some readily available herbs. You just need to be your own health advocate and proceed wisely when or if you introduce them into your health care regimen. Even though much research is still needed to prove the effectiveness of herbs, they may be something to consider. Read on to learn about what five natural herbs might do for your health and what the science has to say about them.