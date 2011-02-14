10 Health Tips for Men Over 30

" " Men, now that you're in your 30s, you likely have responsibilities like a career, kids and a house. And just as life has gotten more serious, so can problems with your health. See more men's health pictures. iStockphoto.com /kkiller

Celebrating any birthday involving a zero tends to be a big deal, even for guys. So moving from your 20s to your 30s deserves some special attention -- especially as it relates to your health. After all, the last time your internal odometer ticked past a number containing a zero you'd technically been a teenager.

By the time you roll into your 30s, life's probably gotten a bit more serious. There are likely bigger responsibilities -- such as home ownership, a real career and maybe a child or two -- on your plate. So it should come as no surprise that the health conditions that strike in your 30s could be more serious, as well.

The good news is that if you take a few simple steps now, you may be able to breeze through this decade without more than a sprained or bruised muscle from a little weekend-warrior action. But "now" is the key word here. You most likely won't feel much different physically in your 30s, and in fact, there are components of your health that will even reach their peak, like your muscle mass [source: Murphy]. It will be easier than ever to pass up doctor visits and medical tests.

But, as any guy in his 40s can tell you, no one ever said, "I wish I hadn't taken such good care of myself when I was younger." Here are 10 easy tips that will help you maintain the vigor of your 30s and carry it forward to your 40s and beyond.