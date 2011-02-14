5 Hygiene Tips On What to Do Before an Interview

" " ©iStockphoto.com/nico_blue

Whether you're looking for your first job straight out of college, starting a second career or recovering from being laid off, you know how important it is to ace interviews with potential employers. Even during "boom years," there's more demand for jobs than there are jobs available, and a new wave of prospective applicants pours out of universities, community colleges, grad schools and trade schools each year.

If you land a job interview, you want to present the best you possible, and there are several things you can do to give yourself the best chance of being hired:

Arrive early (but not too early) to your interview. Arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled interview, just in case there are any forms you need to fill out beforehand.

Be the first to offer a handshake when meeting the interviewer.

Do your research on the company and the position before interviewing.

Be upbeat and to-the-point in your statements. Don't ramble on about everything you couldn't stand at your last job.

Make sure you've described your skills, work experience and abilities.

Make eye contact and smile

Be alert!

Know what questions you'd like to ask about the job's duties and expectations, and about the employer.

However, you can do all that and still blow your chance the second you walk in the door. How? By not maintaining excellent hygiene.

So what are some hygiene tips you should know about before walking into your interview? See the next page to get started.