Men's Hygiene

Men's hygiene is an important topic for both aesthetic and health reasons. Men's hygiene isn't just about looking and smelling good, it's also about living a healthy life. In this section you'll find great articles about men's hygiene.

Man's War With Unwanted Body Hair
After a certain age, a lot of men start growing hair in places they don't want it — and stop growing it where they do want it.

By John Perritano

Why Aren’t There More Patterns in Male Pattern Baldness?
Usually men go bald on top or at the front, while hair remains at the back of the head. What's the reason for this?

By Alia Hoyt

Drop the Razors, Guys! Chest Hair Is Back
Is manscaping going by the wayside? Not exactly. Things are getting a little hairy in here.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Should a Man Take a Cold Shower After a Workout?
A hot shower after your workout encourages blood flow toward your skin, soothing your muscles to help you relax and feel good. But what are the benefits of taking a cold shower instead?

By Maria Trimarchi

5 Hygiene Tips for Staying Fresh All Day
Good hygiene is useful for more than just washing away bacteria and other potentially dangerous things -- it also helps us smell fresh and feel confident. But how do we achieve the best, and cleanest, results?

By Maria Trimarchi

Should men shower before a workout?
We all know that showering after a workout is vital to our social lives. But did you know that showering before you exercise may help you get the most out of your workout?

By Maria Trimarchi

How are men's soaps different from others?
While men's soap usually comes in solid-colored packaging that evokes masculinity with words like "power" or "blast," women's soaps have images of swans or floating flower petals. But other than advertising gimmicks, how are men's soaps different?

By Tom Scheve

How can a man stay fresh in hot climates?
When stepping outside in a hot climate, you can end up looking like you just ran a marathon in a matter of minutes. What can you do to beat the heat?

By Meghan E. Smith

How to Get Rid of Acne on Your Back
You look in the mirror to see a pus-filled volcano forming on your nose. You turn around to catch a glimpse of the cyst-like pimples taking up residence on your back. No, you haven't caught the plague -- it's acne. So how do you get rid of it?

By Jill Jaracz

Can certain soaps get rid of foot odor?
Sweaty, stinky feet result from natural but inconvenient biological functions. But it's possible to control foot odor by washing your feet regularly with the right antibacterial cleanser.

By Christine Venzon

5 Showering Tips for Men
Your skin is your body's biggest organ, and there's a seemingly endless array of products to keep that skin squeaky clean and smelling fresh. But even the best products can't work their magic if you're not getting all you can out of your shower.

By Maria Trimarchi

5 Reasons Not to Use the Same Soap as a Woman
You may be a practical kind of guy who simply grabs whichever bar of soap is in the shower stall every morning. But are there reasons not to use the same soap as a woman?

By Victoria Vogt

5 Tips for a Man's Morning Routine
Let's face it -- not every man's a morning person. And for those who aren't, just getting out the door on time can be as difficult as trying to solve a complex math problem. How can men speed up and streamline their morning routines?

By Caitlin Uttley

5 Hygiene Products Every Man Should Have
It's a common misconception that men don't care about hygiene products, and though smelling like roses may not be a man's goal, nobody wants to look unkempt or stink. So what are some products no man should do without?

By Maria Trimarchi

5 Personal Hygiene Tips for Men
If prehistoric men managed to shave with shark teeth, what's your excuse for looking sloppy or smelling funny? Here, five tips to help you be the clean, grown man you always wanted to be.

By Katie Lambert

Why is a man's hygiene so important to women?
Listen up, men. Personal hygiene matters, from keeping you healthy to keeping the women in your life, well, around you. But why do women care so much about a man's hygiene?

By Maria Trimarchi

What men's health problems are linked to hygiene?
Despite our best efforts, more than 10 million American adults miss work due to health problems each year. But we can take some simple steps to avoid becoming part of this statistic. How can good hygiene help us protect our health?

By Maria Trimarchi

5 Hygiene Tips On What to Do Before an Interview
Whether you're looking for your first job out of college or recovering from a layoff, you know how important it is to ace interviews. Your qualifications say a lot, but so does your hygiene. How can you make sure it says the right things about you?

By Tom Scheve

Can insecurity cause bad hygiene?
If you don't feel like facing the world, you may force the issue by forgoing personal hygiene. But does insecurity cause poor hygiene, or the other way around?

By Marie Willsey

5 Ways to Keep Up Your Hygiene in the Workplace
You can't do much about the smell of microwaved fish or your coworker's cologne wafting through the hallways at work. But keeping up your own personal hygiene means you won't add to the melting pot of office odors. How can you keep clean at work?

By Maria Trimarchi

What should all men pack in their hygiene bag?
It's known by many names from toiletry bag to Dopp kit but whatever you call it, you have to have one. The hygiene bag carries the essentials for free-loading, cross-country couch surfers and sophisticated business travelers. So, what are those essentials?

By Joseph Miller

How to Look Fresh After Working Up a Sweat
Sweating can often be embarrassing and uncomfortable. It produces stains, wet spots and an unpleasant odor. But it doesn't have to ruin your day. There are lots of ways to curb the effects of sweating and, instead, focus on the positives.

By Sara Elliott

How does humidity affect a man's hair?
If you're having a bad hair day, you can blame the humid air, throw on a hat or try to do something about it. Of course, humidity can wreak havoc on the most well-coiffed dude, but does anyone really know how

By Marie Willsey

5 Rules for Showering at the Gym
Showering at the gym can help you feel refreshed before you go outside. But should it hot or cold water? What about avoiding germs? We've got some answers.

By John Kelly

5 Tips for Staying Fresh on a Date
Those of you in the dating trenches know that having a successful date can be a real battle. You have to declare war on all your bad habits and put your best foot forward to impress the person you're taking out. So how can you stay fresh on a date?

By Jill Jaracz