5 Showering Tips for Men

Wash, rinse and repeat. Well, sort of. We have about 1.5 to 2 square meters (16.2 to 21.5 square feet) of skin to clean; as your body's biggest organ, your skin makes up about 16 percent of your total body weight [source: Eucerin]. And there's a seemingly endless array of products with which to keep that skin (and hair) squeaky clean and smelling fresh. In fact, it's estimated that the men's grooming product market will be valued at more than $33 billion by 2015 [source: Global Industry Analysts]. But even the best products can't work their magic if you're not getting all you can out of your shower.
How do you do that? Well, let's start at the top with washing your hair.
