Cinnamon: Herbal Remedies

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Cinnamon improves circulation and energy flow in the abdomen.

You probably have some cinnamon powder or sticks in your kitchen cupboard. It's a warming, stimulating, pleasant-tasting herb with many uses.

Cinnamon is widely used as a flavoring agent for candy, toothpaste, mouthwashes, and bath and body products. In herbal teas, cinnamon improves the flavor of less palatable herbs. And, of course, it is a staple for baking and cooking.

But cinnamon has strong herbal remedy uses as well. In addition to having a germicidal effect, cinnamon helps improve circulation and relieve discomfort or issues in the abdomen. Cinnamon is more than just an everyday spice!

Uses of Cinnamon

Perhaps you use cinnamon more in the winter. Spiced cider, prepared by steeping cinnamon sticks and other herbs in apple cider, is a traditional winter beverage. Cinnamon has an affinity for the uterus and digestive organs because it improves circulation and energy flow in the abdomen. In Chinese medical philosophy, pain, cramps, and congestion are considered blocked energy. Cinnamon is thought to move qi, or vital energy, when qi is "stuck" in the abdomen. Cinnamon circulates the energy to the rest of the body and is thought to have a warming effect.

Cinnamon has a germicidal effect. Almost all highly aromatic herbs display some ability to reduce fungal infections and bacteria levels, and cinnamon in mouthwashes and gargles can help treat just these types of infections in the mouth.

You may use small amounts of cinnamon tea to relieve gas in the stomach. Larger amounts of cinnamon will stimulate and warm the stomach, promoting acidity and a laxative effect. Use of cinnamon as a laxative may prevent flatulence and intestinal cramping that can accompany the use of some other laxatives.

In the next section, you will learn how to prepare cinnamon for herbal remedies and some of the potentially dangerous side effects.

