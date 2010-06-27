The Natural Medicine Channel details aromatherapy, herbal remedies and home remedies. In addition, the channel offers a vast amount of information on alternative medicine and traditional Chinese medicine.
Topics to Explore:
A TikTok trend is pretty harmless, but can lettuce leaves steeped in water really help your insomnia?
CBG, or cannabigerol, is the building block to all other cannabinoids. It's touted as being the cure-it-all cannabis product, but does it live up to that hype?
By John Donovan
Cordyceps is a parasitic fungus that grows on insects. It's been used in Chinese medicine for centuries and is said to fix a host of health issues. But is it too good to be true?
Burning some essential oils around your home may make it smell really nice. But could there be some side effects you should be worried about?
By Alia Hoyt
There are so many uses for this essential oil, including soothing irritable bowel syndrome, relieving headaches, even keeping head lice away.
By Alia Hoyt
Chlorophyll doesn't just make grass green. It has properties that help people too. And some folks are taking chlorophyll supplements to get more of it. Is this a good thing?
By Alia Hoyt
Surely you know M.D. is the abbreviation for medical doctor. But what about D.O.? What does that designation even mean? And do these doctors have the same medical training?
That hunk of glowing salt sure is pretty, but can it improve the health of my home?
A lot of people swear by its health benefits. But what do the experts say?
With roots in ancient Indian Ayurvedic tradition, saline irrigation can clear up clogged nasal passageways and alleviate some allergy symptoms when done correctly.
Kombucha is having a moment as a probiotic that can help with all kinds of diseases. But what does the science say?
By Alia Hoyt
CBD is an extract of the cannabis plant. It won't get you high, but it's being touted as a remedy for a whole range of health problems.
The world's largest cockroach farm turns out 6 billion bugs a year.
Britt Marie Hermes started out at a naturopath. Now, she writes a blog criticizing their practices, which has landed her in a lawsuit. At a time when naturopaths are fighting for more state licensing and insurance coverage, she shares her story.
By Dave Roos
Many opioid addicts swear kratom helped them get off heroin or other drugs. But the FDA disagrees and just announced it is looking into whether it will put the herbal supplement onto its Schedule I drug list.
By John Donovan
Is there any kernel of truth to the late-1800s belief that a cup of the green stuff could cause the brain to go all trippy?
One day doctors may say, "Take two pancakes and call me in the morning." The maple syrup molecule quebecol and its derivatives may have anti-inflammatory applications.
Did your grandma ever tell you to toss away the painkillers and just take a nice long Epsom salt bath? Is this just an old wives' tale, or do these salts really have healing powers?
The symptoms of the common cold are familiar to everyone. While there is no cure for a cold, there are a number of self-help remedies to ease recovery and alleviate discomfort.
Saw palmetto, a natural supplement, can shrink prostate tissue and reduce symptoms. Learn more about using saw palmetto to treat an enlarged prostate.
Water is essential to healthy living. Learn the home remedies that will keep you from becoming dehydrated.
Some natural remedies used to treat depression have shown they may be just as effective as -- or at least a good complement to -- traditional treatment.
Warts happen. Don't feel bad about it if they happen to you.
If you've only used aloe vera gel to soothe a sunburn, you're missing a lot. Behold one of the most multitasking plants on the planet, with a myriad uses for health, beauty and medicine.
From someone who has tested them all and found hangover relief. Learn more about these 7 natural hangover cures that work.
By Laurel House