Health
Wellness
Natural Medicine

Natural Medicine

The Natural Medicine Channel details aromatherapy, herbal remedies and home remedies. In addition, the channel offers a vast amount of information on alternative medicine and traditional Chinese medicine.

What Is the Difference Between a D.O. and an M.D.?

Himalayan Salt Lamps: Health Benefits or Hype?

Is Colloidal Silver Helpful or Harmful?

Oil Diffusers Make Your House Smell Great, But Are They Safe?

Essential Oils Profiles

How to Treat Common Conditions With Aromatherapy

What to Know About CBG, the Mother of All Cannabinoids

Why People Are Downing Chlorophyll, the Plant Pigment

CBD Oil: What's Behind the Hype?

Can Lettuce Water Really Help You Sleep?

9 Refreshing Uses for Peppermint Oil

How to Safely Use a Neti Pot

What Does Science Say About the Health Benefits of Cordyceps?

Popular Chinese 'Healing Potion' Is Mostly Cockroaches

How to Treat Fatigue with Traditional Chinese Medicine

Ginger: Herbal Remedies

Learn More

Can Lettuce Water Really Help You Sleep?
A TikTok trend is pretty harmless, but can lettuce leaves steeped in water really help your insomnia?

By Jesslyn Shields

What to Know About CBG, the Mother of All Cannabinoids
CBG, or cannabigerol, is the building block to all other cannabinoids. It's touted as being the cure-it-all cannabis product, but does it live up to that hype?

By John Donovan

What Does Science Say About the Health Benefits of Cordyceps?
Cordyceps is a parasitic fungus that grows on insects. It's been used in Chinese medicine for centuries and is said to fix a host of health issues. But is it too good to be true?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Oil Diffusers Make Your House Smell Great, But Are They Safe?
Burning some essential oils around your home may make it smell really nice. But could there be some side effects you should be worried about?

By Alia Hoyt

9 Refreshing Uses for Peppermint Oil
There are so many uses for this essential oil, including soothing irritable bowel syndrome, relieving headaches, even keeping head lice away.

By Alia Hoyt

Why People Are Downing Chlorophyll, the Plant Pigment
Chlorophyll doesn't just make grass green. It has properties that help people too. And some folks are taking chlorophyll supplements to get more of it. Is this a good thing?

By Alia Hoyt

What Is the Difference Between a D.O. and an M.D.?
Surely you know M.D. is the abbreviation for medical doctor. But what about D.O.? What does that designation even mean? And do these doctors have the same medical training?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Himalayan Salt Lamps: Health Benefits or Hype?
That hunk of glowing salt sure is pretty, but can it improve the health of my home?

By Jesslyn Shields

Is Colloidal Silver Helpful or Harmful?
A lot of people swear by its health benefits. But what do the experts say?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

How to Safely Use a Neti Pot
With roots in ancient Indian Ayurvedic tradition, saline irrigation can clear up clogged nasal passageways and alleviate some allergy symptoms when done correctly.

By Tara Yarlagadda

Does Kombucha Really Have Health Benefits?
Kombucha is having a moment as a probiotic that can help with all kinds of diseases. But what does the science say?

By Alia Hoyt

CBD Oil: What's Behind the Hype?
CBD is an extract of the cannabis plant. It won't get you high, but it's being touted as a remedy for a whole range of health problems.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Popular Chinese 'Healing Potion' Is Mostly Cockroaches
The world's largest cockroach farm turns out 6 billion bugs a year.

By Jesslyn Shields

A Former Naturopath Blows the Whistle on the Industry
Britt Marie Hermes started out at a naturopath. Now, she writes a blog criticizing their practices, which has landed her in a lawsuit. At a time when naturopaths are fighting for more state licensing and insurance coverage, she shares her story.

By Dave Roos

Kratom: The Answer to Opioid Abuse or Part of the Problem?
Many opioid addicts swear kratom helped them get off heroin or other drugs. But the FDA disagrees and just announced it is looking into whether it will put the herbal supplement onto its Schedule I drug list.

By John Donovan

Why the Victorians Thought Green Tea Caused Hallucinations
Is there any kernel of truth to the late-1800s belief that a cup of the green stuff could cause the brain to go all trippy?

By Laurie L. Dove

Rejoice! Quebecol, Found in Maple Syrup, May Have Anti-inflammatory Properties
One day doctors may say, "Take two pancakes and call me in the morning." The maple syrup molecule quebecol and its derivatives may have anti-inflammatory applications.

By Laurie L. Dove

Do Epsom salt soaks really relieve pain?
Did your grandma ever tell you to toss away the painkillers and just take a nice long Epsom salt bath? Is this just an old wives' tale, or do these salts really have healing powers?

By Jennifer Sellers

Using Echinacea to Treat Colds
The symptoms of the common cold are familiar to everyone. While there is no cure for a cold, there are a number of self-help remedies to ease recovery and alleviate discomfort.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

Using Saw Palmetto to Treat an Enlarged Prostate
Saw palmetto, a natural supplement, can shrink prostate tissue and reduce symptoms. Learn more about using saw palmetto to treat an enlarged prostate.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

5 Home Remedies for Dehydration
Water is essential to healthy living. Learn the home remedies that will keep you from becoming dehydrated.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

10 Natural Remedies for Depression
Some natural remedies used to treat depression have shown they may be just as effective as -- or at least a good complement to -- traditional treatment.

By Maria Trimarchi

How to Remove Warts Naturally with Aspirin and Common Household Items
Warts happen. Don't feel bad about it if they happen to you.

By Elizabeth Seward

40 Amazing Uses for Aloe Vera
If you've only used aloe vera gel to soothe a sunburn, you're missing a lot. Behold one of the most multitasking plants on the planet, with a myriad uses for health, beauty and medicine.

By Alia Hoyt & Jessica Root, Planet Green

7 Natural Hangover Cures that Work
From someone who has tested them all and found hangover relief. Learn more about these 7 natural hangover cures that work.

By Laurel House