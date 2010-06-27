Herbal Remedies

Herbal remedies are a safe and effective alternative for treatment of a range of conditions. It's estimated that nearly 80 percent of the world's population use herbs for some aspect of primary health care; explore our library of botanicals, herbs and remedies.

Kava Is Natural and Legal, But Is It Safe?
You may have heard of kava, or kava kava, and its calming effects, but how much do you know about its history and the risks associated with taking it?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

6 Handy Uses for Witch Hazel
Witch hazel is a shrub with an unusual name that's been used for centuries to treat many skin conditions. So, how did it get its name and what can you use it for?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

What to Know About CBG, the Mother of All Cannabinoids
CBG, or cannabigerol, is the building block to all other cannabinoids. It's touted as being the cure-it-all cannabis product, but does it live up to that hype?

By John Donovan

Why People Are Downing Chlorophyll, the Plant Pigment
Chlorophyll doesn't just make grass green. It has properties that help people too. And some folks are taking chlorophyll supplements to get more of it. Is this a good thing?

By Alia Hoyt

CBD Oil: What's Behind the Hype?
CBD is an extract of the cannabis plant. It won't get you high, but it's being touted as a remedy for a whole range of health problems.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Kratom: The Answer to Opioid Abuse or Part of the Problem?
Many opioid addicts swear kratom helped them get off heroin or other drugs. But the FDA disagrees and just announced it is looking into whether it will put the herbal supplement onto its Schedule I drug list.

By John Donovan

Why the Victorians Thought Green Tea Caused Hallucinations
Is there any kernel of truth to the late-1800s belief that a cup of the green stuff could cause the brain to go all trippy?

By Laurie L. Dove

Rejoice! Quebecol, Found in Maple Syrup, May Have Anti-inflammatory Properties
One day doctors may say, "Take two pancakes and call me in the morning." The maple syrup molecule quebecol and its derivatives may have anti-inflammatory applications.

By Laurie L. Dove

Using Echinacea to Treat Colds
The symptoms of the common cold are familiar to everyone. While there is no cure for a cold, there are a number of self-help remedies to ease recovery and alleviate discomfort.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

Using Saw Palmetto to Treat an Enlarged Prostate
Saw palmetto, a natural supplement, can shrink prostate tissue and reduce symptoms. Learn more about using saw palmetto to treat an enlarged prostate.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

40 Amazing Uses for Aloe Vera
If you've only used aloe vera gel to soothe a sunburn, you're missing a lot. Behold one of the most multitasking plants on the planet, with a myriad uses for health, beauty and medicine.

By Alia Hoyt & Jessica Root, Planet Green

Ginger Better than Drugs for Pain?
New research in the Journal of Pain reports that ginger is an effective natural anti-inflammatory that helps reduce pain and inflammation. Both raw ginger and heated ginger were used in the study with similar effectiveness.

By Care2.com Contributor

How to Attack Viruses with Herbs, Spices and Food
This time of year traditionally offers many things for me to look forward toÃ¢â¬âvoting booths, Superbowl parties, Fall foliage, a break from hot temperatures, a colorful and delicious pallet of root vegetables, warm casseroles and stews, spooky costumes, and plenty of holiday cheer and gratitude. Learn more about attacking viruses with herbs, spices and foods.

By Team Planet Green

Chamomile: Herbal Remedies
Chamomile is particularly effective in treating stomach and intestinal cramps. It is often used to relieve irritable bowel syndrome, nausea, and stomach flu. Learn how to make herbal chamomile tea and how it can help soothe and calm.

By Jennifer Brett, N.D.

Herbal Remedies for Fevers
By taking sweat-inducing herbs such as angelica, elderberry, rosemary, or yarrow, you can rid the body of the toxins contributing to a fever and help it break. Learn more about herbal remedies for fevers.

By Gayle A. Alleman

How to Use Herbs for Health Purposes
Would you like to know how to use herbs for health purposes? Learn about how to use herbs for health purposes in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Use Herbs for Weight Loss
If you're having a hard time losing weight, you might want to learn how to use herbs for weight loss. Learn about how to use herbs for weight loss in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Using Valerian to Treat Insomnia
Using valerian to treat insomnia is a more natural approach to sleep disorders. Learn about using valerian to treat insomnia.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Horny Goat Weed
When you hear a name like "horny goat weed," it's not hard to guess an herbal supplement's claim to fame. But proponents claim horny goat weed can treat a lot more than sexual dysfunction.

By Rosalind Jackson

Using Chamomile to Treat Upset Stomach
Using chamomile to treat an upset stomach is a more natural remedy than over-the-counter products. Learn about using chamomile to treat an upset stomach.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Using Mint to Treat Upset Stomach
Using mint for upset stomach is a natural way to soothe discomfort. Learn about using mint for upset stomach and other benefits of mint.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Using Ginger to Treat Upset Stomach
Using ginger for an upset stomach is a more natural treatment than over-the-counter medicine. Learn about using ginger for an upset stomach.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Graviola: What You Need to Know
Not only the fruit but also other parts of the graviola plant -- the leaves, stem, bark, roots, and seeds -- have a long history of medicinal use in the Americas.

By Andrew Aguecheek

Herbal Remedies for Splinters
Wood, metal, or glass slivers need to be removed and the wound should be rinsed with herbs with antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, such as chamomile or Oregon grape. Learn more about herbal remedies for removing and treating splinters.

By Gayle A. Alleman

Herbal Remedies for Muscle Pain
Sprains, bruises and muscle soreness can be helped by eating vitamin C-rich foods to make strong blood vessels or by using an herbal compress to heal a sprain or sore muscle. Learn how to treat muscle issues with herbal remedies.

By Gayle A. Alleman