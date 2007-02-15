" " ©2007 Quimbaya Calendula can help reduce gum inflammation and mouth soreness.

Inflamed or bleeding gums, gingivitis, thrush, bad breath, toothaches, and teething are some of the conditions that plague the mouth. None are comfortable.

However, luckily relief isn't far -- and it isn't hard to find. In fact, a variety of herbs found right in your garden will improve, soothe, or eliminate these problems.

Herbal Remedies for Dental Problems

Calendula and echinacea soothe sore gums and reduce inflammation. They are an excellent treatment for Candida albicans, an opportunistic yeast that causes thrush in the mouth.

Dab affected areas with calendula tincture diluted with an equal amount of water. For gums, make a strong infusion and swish it in the mouth for several minutes. You can either spit it out or swallow it.

A couple of drops of lavender oil is also good at clearing up Candida albicans, as well as reducing inflammation and healing sores. Infected gums are successfully treated with goldenseal or Oregon grape, too. Their berberine content gives them antimicrobial effects, killing off offending bacteria. Rosemary helps heal canker sores and has antiseptic properties.

Parsley is a natural breath sweetener. Instead of sending it back to the kitchen on your plate, nibble this herb after your meal. Not only will you have better breath, but you'll also get a boost of vitamins A and C and the minerals calcium and iron. Licorice sweetens breath, too, and is frequently used to flavor and sweeten herbal toothpaste and mouthwashes. Fennel has a similar action and will also help if you have gas.

Oil of cloves, a tropical spice you can't grow in your garden, is good to have on hand for toothaches or teething. Rub a little on the gums.

Whatever your mouth affliction, natural herbs such as calendula and echinacea can help offer relief.

