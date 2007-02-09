Passionflower: Herbal Remedies

The ancient Aztecs reportedly used passionflower as a sedative and pain reliever. Today herbalists also recommend it as a sedative and antispasmodic agent.



©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Passionflower has been used for

anxiety, epilepsy, and high blood

pressure, as well as to treat

other conditions.



Uses for Passionflower

Passionflower

Precautions and Warnings

Passionflower Side Effects

To learn more about treating common medical conditions at home, try the following links:



For an overview of all of our herbal remedies, go to the main Herbal Remedies page.

Herbal Remedies To learn more about treating medical conditions at home, visit our main Home Remedies page.



Home Remedies One of the best things you can do for your health and well being is to make sure you are getting enough of the vital nutrients your body needs. Visit our Vitamins page to learn more.



This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.



Before engaging in any complementary medical technique, including the use of natural or herbal remedies, you should be aware that many of these techniques have not been evaluated in scientific studies. Use of these remedies in connection with over the counter or prescription medications can cause severe adverse reactions. Often, only limited information is available about their safety and effectiveness. Each state and each discipline has its own rules about whether practitioners are required to be professionally licensed. If you plan to visit a practitioner, it is recommended that you choose one who is licensed by a recognized national organization and who abides by the organization's standards. It is always best to speak with your primary health care provider before starting any new therapeutic technique.



Advertisement

Passionflower can be such a potent herbal remedy because it calms muscle tension and twitching without affecting respiratory rate or mental function the way many pharmaceutical sedatives do. Find out how harvesting and using the entire aboveground part of the plant -- leaf, stem, and flower -- can provide relief.Passionflower has been used for anxiety, insomnia, restlessness, epilepsy, and other conditions of hyperactivity, as well as high blood pressure. Passionflower also is included in many pain formulas when discomfort is caused by muscle tension and emotional turmoil.In Europe the flowers are added to numerous pharmaceuticals to treat nerve disorders, heart palpitations, anxiety, and high blood pressure. Unlike most sedative drugs, passionflower has been shown to be nonaddictive, although it is not a strong pain reliever.Passionflower is generally considered to be nontoxic when used in moderation. Many herbalists prescribe three or four cups a day without any problems reported. Do not take passionflower if you are already taking prescription medication for anxiety or depression, as excessive sleepiness has been reported.Also be aware that passionflower's close relative, blue passionflower, should not be used, as it does not have the same activity.Depression of the nervous system may result in fatigue and mental fogginess if you take too much passionflower for too long. Start with a low dose several times a day and increase as you learn how you respond to passionflower.In the next section, you will learn how to prepare passionflower for herbal remedies and some of the potentially dangerous side effects.