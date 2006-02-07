Sage: Herbal Remedies

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Sage can be used as an herbal remedy to reduce gas and to relieve abdominal cramps and bloating.

"Why should anyone die who has sage in their garden?" This old saying speaks to the many conditions that can be treated with sage.

The botanical name Salvia is from the Latin for "to save or to heal," as in the word "salvation." The Arabs associated sage with immortality. The praise for sage is not unfounded: It is often used as an herbal remedy for afflictions including gas, bloating, poor appetite and excessive sweating.

Uses for Sage

People have been cooking with sage for thousands of years: Recipes for sage pancakes have been dated to the 5th century B.C. Like most culinary herbs, sage is thought to be a digestive aid and appetite stimulant. You can use it to reduce gas in the intestines and, as it also is antispasmodic, to relieve abdominal cramps and bloating.

Sage contains phytosterols, reported to have a cooling action. In one study, using an infusion of the leaf reduced sweating by as much as half. Early and modern herbals list sage as a treatment for bright red, abundant uterine bleeding and for cramps that feel worse with heat applications and better with cold applications. You may also use sage to stop breast-milk production when weaning a child from breast-feeding.

The properties that help dry up milk, as well as sage's reported cooling action, also make it useful for treating diarrhea, colds, and excessive perspiration. It may be of value for menopausal hot flashes accompanied by profuse perspiration. Sage can dry up phlegm, and you can gargle with the tea to treat coughs and tonsil or throat infections.

Sage also has been recommended as a hair rinse for dandruff, oily hair, or infections of the scalp. The herb reportedly restores color to gray or white hair.

The essential oil of sage contains alpha- and beta-thujone, camphor, and cineole, which are antioxidant and antimicrobial agents. The volatile oils in sage kill bacteria, making the herb useful for all types of bacterial infections.

In the next section, you will learn how to prepare sage for herbal remedies and some of the potentially dangerous side effects.

To learn more about treating common medical conditions at home, try the following links:

