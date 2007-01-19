7 Home Remedies for Boils

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The antimicrobial properties of an onion can help reduce the size of a boil.

The home remedies found below, are easy to locate and will relieve you from some of the discomfort of boils. In fact, you can prepare them just before your breakfast!

Home Remedies From the Cupboard

Cornmeal. The Aztecs created a remedy for boils from dried, powdered corn flour, a remedy that is also used by the Cherokee Indians and the Appalachians. Cornmeal doesn't have medicinal properties per se, but it is absorptive, and this makes it an effective treatment for boils. Bring 1/2 cup water to a boil in a pot, and add cornmeal to make a thick paste. Apply the cornmeal mush as a poultice to the boil, and cover with a cloth. Repeat every one to two hours until the boil comes to a head and drains.

Jelly jar. "Cupping" a boil, or applying suction to a boil by placing a cup or jar over the infected area, is an age-old treatment for boils. Boil a cup in a pot of water for a few minutes. Using tongs, take the cup out of the pot and let it cool down a bit before putting it over the boil. (You don't want the cup to be too cool or there won't be any suction, but be sure it's not so hot that it burns you.) As the cup cools over the boil, the suction brings blood and circulation to the area. Blot and wash pus away.

Home Remedies From the Refrigerator

Bacon. The fat and salt content of salt pork are believed to help bring boils to a head. Roll some salt pork or bacon in salt and place the meat between two pieces of cloth. Apply the cloth to the boil. Repeat throughout the day until the boil comes to a head and drains. This can be messy.

Eggs. The whites of hard-boiled eggs were used for treating boils in the nineteenth century. After boiling and peeling an egg, wet the white and apply it directly to the boil. Cover with a cloth.

Milk. Heat 1 cup milk and slowly add 3 teaspoons salt (adding the salt too quickly can make the milk curdle). Simmer the milk for ten minutes. Then add flour or crumbled bread pieces to thicken the mixture. Divide the mixture into 4 poultices and apply 1 to the boil every half-hour.

Onion. The pungent onion has antiseptic chemicals and acts as an antimicrobial and irritant to draw blood and "heat" to the boil. Cut a thick slice of onion and place it over the boil. Wrap the area with a cloth. Change the poultice every three to four hours until the boil comes to a head and drains.

Home Rememdies From the Spice Rack

Nutmeg. Nutmeg stimulates circulation in the body, which can help your body fight the bacterial infection in your boil. Stir 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg into 1 cup hot water and drink.

Do's and Don'ts

DON'T squeeze or break the boil open, no matter how tempting that may be. Give the boil time to come to a head and rupture on its own. If you take matters into your own hands, you risk spreading the infection and creating more painful problems.

DO be sure to wash any towels, compresses, or clothes that have touched the boil. Otherwise, you can spread the infection.

DON'T buy over-the-counter products that claim to draw out the fluid in boils. These just irritate the boil and cause it to burst prematurely. This can cause the bacteria-infested pus to spread in the body and possibly get into the bloodstream.

