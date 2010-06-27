Home Remedies

Home remedies have become an increasingly popular alternative to traditional medicine. Find home remedies for common medical problems you can use to treat everything from minor ailments to diseases like asthma and diabetes.

Can Lettuce Water Really Help You Sleep?
Can Lettuce Water Really Help You Sleep?

A TikTok trend is pretty harmless, but can lettuce leaves steeped in water really help your insomnia?

By Jesslyn Shields

9 Refreshing Uses for Peppermint Oil
9 Refreshing Uses for Peppermint Oil

There are so many uses for this essential oil, including soothing irritable bowel syndrome, relieving headaches, even keeping head lice away.

By Alia Hoyt

How to Safely Use a Neti Pot
How to Safely Use a Neti Pot

With roots in ancient Indian Ayurvedic tradition, saline irrigation can clear up clogged nasal passageways and alleviate some allergy symptoms when done correctly.

By Tara Yarlagadda

Do Epsom salt soaks really relieve pain?
Do Epsom salt soaks really relieve pain?

Did your grandma ever tell you to toss away the painkillers and just take a nice long Epsom salt bath? Is this just an old wives' tale, or do these salts really have healing powers?

By Jennifer Sellers

5 Home Remedies for Dehydration
5 Home Remedies for Dehydration

Water is essential to healthy living. Learn the home remedies that will keep you from becoming dehydrated.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

10 Natural Remedies for Depression
10 Natural Remedies for Depression

Some natural remedies used to treat depression have shown they may be just as effective as -- or at least a good complement to -- traditional treatment.

By Maria Trimarchi

How to Remove Warts Naturally with Aspirin and Common Household Items
How to Remove Warts Naturally with Aspirin and Common Household Items

Warts happen. Don't feel bad about it if they happen to you.

By Elizabeth Seward

7 Natural Hangover Cures that Work
7 Natural Hangover Cures that Work

From someone who has tested them all and found hangover relief. Learn more about these 7 natural hangover cures that work.

By Laurel House

10 Home Remedies for Diarrhea
10 Home Remedies for Diarrhea

These home remedies for diarrhea can help you recover faster and stay healthy. View 10 home remedies for diarrhea to get started.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

10 Home Remedies for Allergies
10 Home Remedies for Allergies

Need allergy relief? The following home remedies are designed to help reduce the discomfort caused by the most common allergies.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

What are some proven home remedies?
What are some proven home remedies?

While there's no substitute for the care provided by a good doctor, some very effective remedies can be purchased without a prescription. You can learn more about home remedies from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Home Remedies A-Z
Home Remedies A-Z

The home remedies that we have collected aren't risky alternative therapies practiced against your doctor's objections. Rather they are safe, practical actions that you can utilize to help treat more than 100 common health problems. See our list of remedies, A-Z.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

How to Make Homemade Cough Suppressant
How to Make Homemade Cough Suppressant

You can get rid of your incessant cough with just a few natural ingredients found around your home. Learn how to make homemade cough suppressant in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Cure Diarrhea
How to Cure Diarrhea

To cure diarrhea, it's important to replace the fluids and salts your body has lost. Learn how to cure diarrhea in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Are there any home remedies for nasal congestion?
Are there any home remedies for nasal congestion?

There are many products and treatments you can use at home to treat nasal congestion. Find out more about home remedies for nasal congestion from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

10 Home Remedies for Insomnia
10 Home Remedies for Insomnia

These 10 home remedies for insomnia can help you get back on track with a good night's sleep. See how to sleep better with these home remedies.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

5 Lemon Juice Remedies for Sores, Burns and Fevers
5 Lemon Juice Remedies for Sores, Burns and Fevers

Who knew lemons had so many uses? Learn 5 remedies for everyday ailments using juice from this fantastic fruit.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd. & Samantha Stallard

How to Get Rid of Hiccups
How to Get Rid of Hiccups

Have you ever tried holding your breath, drinking water upside down or any other bizarre method to get rid of the hiccups? Do any actually work?

By Meg Sparwath

Home Remedies for Migraine Headache Pain Relief
Home Remedies for Migraine Headache Pain Relief

There are a number of home remedies for migraine pain relief that can help abate the debilitating pain. Learn how feverfew can help treat migraines.

By Eric Yarnell

Home Remedies for Reproductive Health
Home Remedies for Reproductive Health

There are a number of home remedies to maintain reproductive health. Learn how natural cures like vitex can promote reproductive health.

By Eric Yarnell

Home Remedies for Osteoarthritis Pain Relief
Home Remedies for Osteoarthritis Pain Relief

Osteoarthritis leads to uncomfortable or disabling joint pain, but home remedies for osteoarthritis pain relief can help.

By Eric Yarnell

Home Remedies for High Cholesterol
Home Remedies for High Cholesterol

High blood cholesterol is a major cause of heart attacks. Learn what those cholesterol numbers mean, and read about the home remedies that can help get your cholesterol under control.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

Home Remedies for Hives
Home Remedies for Hives

Just about anything can make you break out in hives, including peanuts, strawberries, drugs such as penicillin or aspirin, and vitamin supplements. Learn about home remedies that can help you avoid or relieve hives.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

12 Home Remedies for Gallbladder Problems
12 Home Remedies for Gallbladder Problems

The gallbladder is tiny, but has the important job of storing bile for the liver. Too much cholesterol can cause gallstones, and then a lot of pain. Learn how home remedies can relieve gallbladder pain.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

9 Home Remedies for Hangovers
9 Home Remedies for Hangovers

It's a fact: drink too much liquor, and you will suffer the next day. Learn natural home remedies for hangovers, everything from moderation to hydration, and protect yourself from pain the morning after.

By Editors of Consumer Guide