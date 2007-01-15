13 Home Remedies for Bursitis

©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Bursitis is caused by bumping or bruising, repeated pressure, or overuse.

You head out to the backyard after a long winter indoors to turn over your garden. The fresh air smells sweet, and you spend the afternoon pulling weeds. As the sun sets and you head inside, you feel an unfamiliar pain in your shoulder. The dull ache becomes a more intense pain, and you start to think you might be getting arthritis. Because it causes pain and stiffness near the joint, many people mistake bursitis for arthritis. But bursitis is a different problem altogether.

The painful inflammation of a bursa is called bursitis. It's caused by bumping or bruising, repeated pressure, or overuse. Bursitis has some funny nicknames. It's called Housemaid's Knee, Clergyman's Knee, and Baker's Cyst, among others. Despite its nicknames, bursitis does not affect only the knee. It can hit any major joint, including the shoulder, elbow, hip, ankle, heel, or base of the big toe. Anyone who's experienced the pain of bursitis knows that it's no laughing matter.

Advertisement

The bursa is a fluid-filled sac that helps protect muscle, ligaments, tendons, or skin that rubs across bone. There are 150 bursae throughout our bodies, but the ones most likely to become inflamed are those in the shoulders, elbows, knees, and heels.

Though bursitis is associated with physical activity, you don't have to be an athlete to develop the condition. Anytime you exercise too strenuously, especially after laying off your workout for a while, you can aggravate bursitis. You can also have bursitis problems if your work or hobbies require repetitive physical movements, especially lifting things over your head. And sometimes bursitis can just flare up for no good reason.

Though most people associate bursitis with the older crowd, the condition is not limited to that age group; it affects young and old alike. And once you've had one attack of bursitis, it tends to come back again and again. Bursitis does mimic other conditions, so it's helpful to know what its symptoms are. If you have any of these symptoms, you may indeed have bursitis:  

  • Pain is specific and localized.
  • Pain can be characterized as a dull ache or stiffness.
  • Pain is predominantly in joint areas. 
  • Pain gets worse with movement.
  • Affected area feels swollen or warm to the touch.  

Fortunately, there are some simple, everyday, steps you can take to relieve the pain of bursitis and get back in the gym. In the next section, we'll offer home remedies to ax the ache.

For more information on conditions related to bursitis, and their treatment options, try the following links:  

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.

Advertisement

Home Remedy Treatments for Bursitis

Sometimes, bursitis can flare up without a clue as to what has caused it. All you know is, it hurts. The good news is, once you tone down your activity, your symptoms should begin to disappear. Here are some home remedies to speed your recovery along:

   

Advertisement

Give it a rest. The pain of bursitis may disappear completely after a few days of resting the affected joint. This doesn't mean ceasing all movement. Particularly in a shoulder, immobilization could "freeze" the joint with adhesions (fibrous tissue) and scar tissue. Just take it easy and try to avoid the movement or activity that brought on the pain.

Get new shoes. If you have bursitis on your heel, you probably got it because of improperly fitting shoes. The solution is simple: Toss the shoes, and put on a better-fitting pair.

Make a change. Search for ways to adjust the activity or habit that sparked the pain to lessen the stress it puts on your joints. If crawling around in the garden or laying flooring has left you with bursitis of the knee, get yourself a low stool to sit on instead or buy a pair of sturdy, well-cushioned kneepads. If leaning on your elbows while reading has caused your elbows to swell and ache, use a book holder to prop up your reading material and take the weight off your arms.

Deflate the inflammation. Take two regular-strength aspirin or ibuprofen four times a day to reduce the swelling of the bursa; this will also help ease the pain. If you are taking blood pressure medicine or have kidney problems or a bleeding disorder, however, check with your doctor first. And avoid giving aspirin to children. Consult this list of precautions to take when using over-the-counter analgesics.

Skip the acetaminophen. Unlike aspirin and ibuprofen, this over-the-counter pain reliever isn't an anti-inflammatory, so it doesn't do as much to combat bursitis.

Put it on ice. Ice is a must when you're dealing with swelling. Ice brings down swelling by slowing blood flow to the area. Apply an ice pack to the joint for about 20 minutes (twice as long if your bursitis is deep in the joint) three or four times a day. Protect your skin by putting a towel or cloth between the ice pack and bare skin. Elevating the joint above your heart will also help reduce swelling.

Warm it up. After the initial swelling has been brought down (usually about three to four days), heat from a heating pad or heat pack will not only feel good but will get rid of excess fluid by increasing circulation.

Use a stepladder. Overhead reaching or pushing and pulling at or above shoulder level may worsen shoulder pain. If you can't reach something easily, use a stepladder, or better yet, have someone else get it for you.

Get in the swing of things. As soon as the pain has eased enough to allow it, you need to begin gently moving the affected joint through its full range of motion. A doctor or physical therapist can prescribe a set of exercises designed to do just that for your affected joint. For bursitis of the shoulder, for example, one effective exercise is the pendulum swing. To do this exercise, bend at the waist, and support your weight by leaning your good arm against a desk or chair back. Swing your sore arm back and forth and then in clockwise and counterclockwise circles.

Play "Itsy Bitsy Spider." Another gentle exercise you can do to restore your shoulder's range of motion is to crawl your hand up the wall, like a spider. Make it a laid-back spider, however. Anything other than slow, controlled movement within the joint's natural range of motion during the healing process may do more harm than good.

Most cases of bursitis clear up in a couple weeks if you stop aggravating the area, but you can do a few simple things to speed healing and make the process more comfortable. There are also some nutritional secrets that may help prevent future bursitis flare-ups. Read the next section to learn more.

For more information on conditions related to bursitis, and their treatment options, try the following links:

 

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.

Advertisement

Natural Home Remedies for Bursitis

©2007 Publications International, Ltd. An enzyme in pineapple can reduce the inflammation  and swelling associated with bursitis.

The best treatment for bursitis may be prevention. The natural home remedies below can help you avoid this painful condition.

Home Remedies From the Refrigerator

Orange juice. Vitamin C is a wonder nutrient. Its antioxidant properties make it an ideal addition to the diet, especially when you are recovering from an injury. Vitamin C is vital for preventing and repairing injuries. Not getting enough vitamin C has been found to hinder proper formation and maintenance of bursa. Men and women older than 15 years of age need at least 60 milligrams a day. Drink just 3/4 cup orange juice a day, and you'll meet your daily quota.

Advertisement

Pineapple. Pineapples contain bromelain, an enzyme that studies have shown reduces inflammation in sports injuries, such as bursitis, and reduces swelling.

Home Remedies From the Spice Rack

Turmeric. Studies have found that turmeric, specifically the yellow pigment in turmeric called curcumin, is a very effective anti-inflammatory. In animal studies turmeric was as effective as cortisone, and it didn't have any side effects.

Bursitis may be a sign to take it easy and rest your body. But, using the home remedies from this article, you can ease the pain and swelling while you're waiting for your joints to heal.

For more information on conditions related to bursitis, and their treatment options, try the following links:

David J. Hufford, Ph.D., is university professor and chair of the Medical Humanities Department at Pennsylvania State University's College of Medicine. He also is a professor in the departments of Neural and Behavioral Sciences and Family and Community Medicine. Dr. Hufford serves on the editorial boards of several journals, including Alternative Therapies in Health & Medicine and Explore.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...