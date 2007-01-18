6 Home Remedies for Diverticular Disease

As you get older, the risk of developing a diverticular disease grows. Even the most minor colon concerns can be uncomfortable, and they can develop into something much more serious. Yet they are treatable with certain home remedies you can find right at home. Here we'll learn about the diverticular diseases that affect the colon and how to treat the most minor of them with home remedies from your kitchen.
Preventing Problems
Diverticulosis is a common condition in which small pouches, called diverticula, develop in the colon. It happens when the inner lining of the large intestine is forced, under pressure, through weak spots in the outer layer of the colon. No one is sure what causes diverticulosis, but a low-fiber diet and lack of exercise have been shown to put you at greater risk. The diverticular pouches are present in about 50 percent of people over age 60, and they themselves are not much of a problem. However, when a food particle or piece of waste material lodges in the pouches, it can become inflamed and cause a more serious illness called diverticulitis. Diverticulitis can range from a mild infection to a severe one requiring hospitalization and even surgery.
Symptoms
Diverticulosis usually causes no symptoms. Most people won't even know they have the condition unless it has shown up on a routine colonoscopy or developed into diverticulitis. But diverticulitis does have symptoms, including:
- Abdominal cramping, usually more severe on the lower left side
- Abdominal pain triggered by touch
- Nausea
- Gas, belching, bloating
- Fever
- Diarrhea, constipation, or very thin stools
- Blood in the stools
- General feeling of being tired or run-down
