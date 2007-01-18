9 Home Remedies for Dry Mouth

" " ©2007 Publishing International, Ltd. When the salivary glands run dry, it's essential to refresh your body with eight glasses of water a day.

If a tall glass of water doesn't do the trick, some of the home remedies found below should help relieve the discomfort that results from a dry mouth.

From the Home Remedies Cupboard

Sugar. Since dehydration is a major cause of dry mouth, it is vital to restore electrolytes to the body. This kitchen-made elixir works like a commercially prepared sports drink but is much less expensive and doesn't require a trip to the grocery store. Mix 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, and 1 tablespoon sugar into a cup of water. Mix in a dash of lemon, lime, or orange for added flavor. Drink 1 cup a day or more following heavy exercise, vomiting, or a bad case of diarrhea.

From the Home Remedies Refrigerator

Celery. If you need an excuse to snack, here it is! Munching on such waterlogged snacks as celery sticks helps stimulate the saliva glands and adds moisture to your mouth. Should your sweet tooth strike, suck on sugarless candies. Definitely stay away from sugar-filled treats, since they promote decay in an already vulnerable mouth.

Liquids. If the salivary glands are down for the count, you'll need all the reinforcements you can muster to help get food down. Try to complement each dish with sauce, gravy, broth, butter, or yogurt. Food will be easier to swallow. Another option is to stick to soft, liquidy foods, such as stews, soups, and noodle dishes.

Parsley. A dry mouth is not only uncomfortable, but it often brings out bad breath. This double whammy can ruin just about any social situation. Luckily, battling bad breath is easy. See that parsley on your plate? The restaurant may put it there for decoration, but it can serve a more useful purpose. This herb is a natural breath sweetener, and it provides ample amounts of vitamins A and C, calcium, and iron. So, chew on some.

From the Home Remedies Sink

Water. Tap or bottled, whichever way you drink water is fine...just drink plenty of it. To keep your system well lubricated, it's recommended you down eight 8-ounce glasses each day. Cut back on other refreshments such as coffee, sugary sodas, and alcohol, all of which can exacerbate dry mouth. Make sure to accompany every meal with a glass of water.

From the Home Remedies Spice Rack

Aniseed. Munching on aniseed can help combat the bad breath that accompanies dry mouth. In fact, many Indian restaurants have a bowl of anise and fennel available to remove pungent food odors from your breath. Mix a few teaspoons of these aniseed and fennel, place in a covered bowl, and keep on the table.

Cayenne pepper. A dry mouth often inhibits taste buds from distinguishing sour, sweet, salty, and bitter flavors. A mouth-watering method to stimulate saliva production and bolster those buds is to sprinkle red pepper (cayenne) on your food or mix it into your favorite juice (tomato juice seems most compatible). Better yet, prepare an entire meal around red pepper, which acts as nature's wake-up call, stimulating salivary glands, sweat glands, and tear ducts. Go south of the border with some spicy salsas or make that all-American favorite, chili, and start drooling!

Fennel. Munching on fennel seeds mixed with aniseed (as previously noted) can help combat bad breath that accompanies dry mouth. In addition, fennel seed can be combined with other herbs, such as rosemary, to make a mouthwash.

Rosemary. Store-bought mouthwash overflows with germ-killing alcohol, which is also a drying agent. Read labels, and don't purchase any mouthwash that contains alcohol. Better yet, reach into your spice rack and pull out rosemary, mint, and aniseed to make a refreshing herbal mouthwash. The rosemary helps fight germs, while the mint and aniseed freshen breath. Combine 1 teaspoon dried rosemary, 1 teaspoon dried mint, and 1 teaspoon aniseed with 2 1/2 cups boiling water. Cover and steep for 15 to 20 minutes. Strain and refrigerate. Use as a gargle.

Do Remember

Close that trap. Sleeping with your mouth wide open invites a dry mouth in the morning. Before drifting off into dreamland, make a conscious effort to breathe through your nose.

Breathe steam. It helps moisturize nasal passages and airways.

Practice good hygiene. Without saliva, the mouth and teeth are more susceptible to decay and infection. Brush and floss regularly. During the day, rinse the mouth out with water or use a saltwater rinse.

Cut down on coffee and alcohol consumption. Both are diuretics and can leave your mouth feeling as dry as the Sahara.

