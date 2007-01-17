24 Home Remedies for Flatulence

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Pumpkin has a soothing effect on the intestines.

Gas is a side effect or symptom, not an illness in itself. And it's a symptom that can be treated several different ways with home remedies you can find in the kitchen.

Home Remedies from the Cupboard

Beano: Keep it sitting right next to that bag of dry beans to remind you it's a gas-busting enzyme that breaks down hard-to-digest disaccharides, thereby avoiding the formation of gas. Use this product as you eat the gassy foods, not afterward. It's available at groceries and pharmacies.

Caraway crackers. Caraway seeds and their oils are carminatives (they get rid of gas), but who wants to eat just the seeds? Caraway-seed crackers and breads with caraway seeds are a tasty way to make your system gas-unfriendly.

Pressure cooker. Beans that are undercooked are more likely to cause gas than beans that are well-cooked. To ensure that your beans are cooked thoroughly, pull out the pressure cooker and follow the manufacturer's advice for cooking beans. Or, cook them up to pressure for 30 minutes at 15 pounds per square inch on the gauge.

Home Remedies from the Drawer

Paper. And a pen. List the foods that are causing your gas. Include such information as the type of food, when you ate it, and how much you ate. Do you get gassy after gulping down cucumbers or cola? Or maybe it happens after eating ice cream? The truth about most gas is that, in some way, you're causing it. If you want to find out how, a food diary is one of the easiest ways to recreate the events leading up to the noxious crime.

Home Remedies from the Refrigerator

Citrus fruits. Vitamin C in tablet form may cause gas, especially amounts in excess of 500 milligrams. So, reduce the dosage and replace the C with citrus fruits -- they're high in C. Also try potatoes and sweet peppers, two high-in-C vegetables.

Pumpkin. It soothes the tummy, and best of all, it cuts down on flatulence. Try some baked, steamed, or broiled. Or, make yourself a simple pumpkin soup.

Yogurt with acidophilus. It alleviates digestive woes, including gas. But the yogurt must have live acidophilus, a bacteria that helps with digestion.

Home Remedies from the Spice Rack

Cardamom seeds. These speed digestion. Add them to sautéed vegetables or to rice or lentils before cooking. You can also chew whole pods or steep pods in boiling water for several minutes to make a tea.

Cloves. They pep up digestion and eliminate gas. Add 2 to 3 whole cloves to rice before cooking. Sprinkle on apples and pears when baking. Or steep 2 to 3 whole cloves in a cup of boiling water for ten minutes, sweeten to taste, and drink.

Coriander. This helps in the downward movement of foods being digested and can ease cramps, hiccups, bloating, and flatulence. Crush the seeds into powder and add to foods such as vegetable stir-fry. Its flavor really enhances curry and Middle Eastern dishes, too.

Fennel seeds. It's an acquired taste, but it may be one well worth acquiring if you're plagued by gas. Fennel's digestive powers are so good that in India, fennel is customarily eaten after a meal to help digestion and freshen the breath. For gas, drink it as a tea by steeping 1/2 teaspoon seeds in 1 cup boiling water for ten minutes. Or, sprinkle them over those gassy vegetables during cooking or add to stir-fries. If you've acquired the taste, fennel also works well cooked into figs, apples, pears, and plums.

Lemon. Stir 1 teaspoon lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon baking soda into 1 cup cool water. Skip the ice water; it can start digestive spasms that cause gas. Drink after meals.

Massage herbs. Add any of these to massage oil and rub over the abdomen to relieve gas: cardamom, clove, cinnamon, fennel, ginger. Warmed olive and sesame oils are wonderful for massages.

Rosemary. If you're eating a gassy food, sprinkle on a little rosemary to cut the effect. You can do the same with sage and thyme, too.

Tea herbs. Steep and drink a tea made from any of these: aniseed, basil leaves, chamomile, cloves, cinnamon, ginger, peppermint, sage. Steep about 1/2 teaspoon in 1 cup boiling water, then add honey or lemon to taste. Drink one to three times each day.

Turmeric. This may stop a gas problem altogether. Turmeric is one of the many flavorful and curative spices found in curry powder. You can add turmeric itself to rice or season a bland dish with curry powder, which contains turmeric. However you use it, it helps alleviate gas.

