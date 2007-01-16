20 Home Remedies for Nausea and Vomiting

We've all been there, and it's no fun. Perhaps it's the 24-hour flu bug, or maybe it was something you ate. Whatever the cause, now you're feeling queasy and sick.

The tips that follow are designed to reduce your discomfort and help relieve your symptoms as quickly as possible. If vomiting is violent or persists for more than 24 hours or if your vomit contains blood or looks like coffee grounds, see a physician without delay.

Advertisement

Evaluate the cause and treat the symptoms accordingly. Nausea and vomiting are two vague symptoms that can be caused by many illnesses and conditions. How you respond to and treat them depends on what's causing them.

For example, if your nausea is the result of a migraine, treating the migraine (with medication, a cold compress, rest, quiet, and darkness) will also help with the nausea and vomiting. If your upset stomach is caused by gastroesophageal reflux, you can alleviate your symptoms by taking an over-the-counter (OTC) medication and doing whatever else your doctor has advised you to do when your reflux flares up. Of course, there are other possible causes of nausea and vomiting, too.

Once you've identified the source of your discomfort, you're on the path to a cure. Go to the next page to read about some of the best home remedies for nausea and vomiting.

For more information about conditions related to nausea and vomiting, try the following links:

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.