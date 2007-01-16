20 Home Remedies for Nausea and Vomiting

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Clear liquids can take some of the burden off of an upset stomach and help prevent dehydration.

Sometimes you can predict it, and sometimes you can't. Whether or not you see it coming, nausea and vomiting is never pleasant. Here are some effective home remedies for preventing regurgitation:

Stick to clear liquids. If your stomach is upset, it probably doesn't need the additional burden of digesting food. Stick to fluids until you feel a little better and have stopped vomiting. Clear, room-temperature liquids, such as water or diluted noncitrus fruit juices, are easier to digest, and they are also necessary to prevent the dehydration that may result from vomiting or diarrhea.

Let it run its course. The best cure for the 24-hour "stomach flu" (it isn't truly "the flu" -- or influenza -- which is an upper respiratory infection caused by specific microorganisms) is bed rest mixed with a tincture of time, doctors agree. The more rest you get, the more energy your body will have to devote to fighting the invader.

Hit the bed. Rest is often the best cure for whatever's causing your nausea or vomiting.

Don't drink alcohol. As anyone who has suffered a hangover knows, alcohol can be very irritating to the stomach. If you already have an upset stomach, now is certainly not the time to imbibe. (And if your current stomach upset is the result of drinking alcohol, forget the old saw about having "a hair of the dog that bit you"; more alcohol will only make you sicker.) The same goes for fatty foods, highly seasoned foods, beverages containing caffeine, and cigarettes.

Let it flow. The worst thing you can do for vomiting is to fight it, because vomiting is your body's way of getting rid of something that is causing harm in your stomach. Trying to hold back the urge can actually cause tears in your esophagus.

Think pink. OTC stomach medications that contain bismuth, such as Pepto Bismol, claim to coat the stomach and may help relieve some of the discomfort you feel. Avoid Alka-Seltzer and other aspirin-containing products, however, because aspirin can irritate the stomach.

Try a cold compress. A cold compress on your head can be very comforting when you are vomiting. It won't stop you from spewing, but it may help you feel a little better.

Maintain your electrolyte balance. Along with replacing the fluids you lose through vomiting, it is also important to maintain the balance of sodium and potassium (the electrolytes) in your system. If you are unable to keep down food for more than a day or so, have a sports drink, such as Gatorade, which is easy on the stomach and designed to replace electrolytes. Try diluting it with water if drinking it straight bothers your stomach.

Certain foods and spices in your kitchen can help cut down on nausea and vomiting too. Go to the next page to read about these natural home remedies.

