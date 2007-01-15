23 Home Remedies for Pets

When your pet is ill, sometimes a home remedy can be just what the doctor ordered.

We love our pets! They keep us company and protect us, and we treat them like members of the family. Pets mean a lot to us, and we mean the world to them.

Like all family members, pets suffer from occasional illnesses and also from ongoing physical and even emotional disorders. But pets can't tell you what's bothering them. It's a pet owner's responsibility to figure out what's wrong and take appropriate action. Sometimes all that's needed is a home remedy from the kitchen. But if you aren't sure, or if your pet seems very ill, be sure to call your veterinarian.

The following are some common problems that pets have and home remedies that may help.

Bad Breath

They love to get close to your face, but sometimes their breath is enough to knock you straight to your knees. Don't worry, though. Help for pet halitosis is no farther than your kitchen.

Home Remedies from the Cupboard

Brown rice. Digestion can play a part in breath odor, so pep up that pet digestion with whole grains. Add a little cooked brown rice to the diet.

Home Remedies from the Refrigerator

Carrot. Toss them a carrot after they eat. It's a mild abrasive, and it also helps remove smelly plaque. The chewing action on something crunchy will stimulate saliva, too, which washes away loose food particles in the mouth and around the teeth.

Parsley. Make your own pet breath spray by steeping several sprigs of parsley in hot water. Remove the parsley, and let the tea cool. If your pet will drink this, that's great. If not, put it in a spray bottle and spritz that dog or cat in the mouth.

DO NOT, however, use any human breath-odor product. These products are too harsh, and Fluffy or Fido will probably swallow it.

Constipation

They strain when they try to go, smell a little gassy, look a little bloated. Fluffy's litter box is clean. Fido just sits and looks at you when you take him out. Could be they're all clogged up and feeling miserable. Here are some constipation fixes for both cat and dog.

Home Remedies from the Cupboard

Oat bran. Keep them regular with oat bran. For small dogs and cats, mix 1/2 teaspoon with their food; for larger dogs use 2 teaspoons. Or try some high-fiber cereal, using the same proportions as above. It will work just as well.

Pumpkin. Canned pumpkin is a great source of fiber that can restore regularity. Add a tablespoon or two to your pet's food during those uncomfortable days.

Home Remedies from the Faucet

Water. Turn on the tap, often, then fill those water bowls. Constipation is caused by a lack of water, so give them all the water they can drink.

Home Remedies from the Refrigerator

Broth. Make some warm meat-based broth and add 1/2 teaspoon of a psyllium-based laxative for small dogs and cats, or 2 teaspoons for larger dogs. Make sure you're generous with the broth. They need the fluids.

Milk. Normally, milk causes diarrhea in pets and most vets don't advise its use. But if your pet is plugged up, a little of the moo juice might be the relief he needs. Small critters can tolerate up to 1/8 cup twice a day and large ones up to 1/2 cup in the morning and again in the evening. Stop the milk as soon as the problem resolves itself.

Constipation Do's and Don'ts

  • DON'T give harsh laxatives, suppositories, or enemas. They can cause rectal or bowel damage. If they're needed in the case of extreme constipation, only the vet should administer them.
  • DON'T limit potty time. These things take time, and interruptions can lead Fluffy or Fido to simply hold it in.
  • DO take Fido for a walk. Exercise helps get things moving.
  • DO keep the litter box clean. Fluffy's pretty fussy that way.
  • DO keep the rear end of long-haired pets well trimmed. If the hair is tangled at the exit, it can cause constipation.

Oxtail. Buy an oxtail, boil it for five or ten minutes, and give it to Fido or Fluffy to chew on after it's cooled. It's cartilage, which is a great tooth-cleaner, and it's tasty, too!

Home Remedies from the Spice Rack

Garlic powder. Mix a little garlic powder in lukewarm water, then brush your pet's teeth.

Dental Do's and Don'ts

  • DON'T use human toothpastes or baking soda, both of which can be harmful if swallowed (pets don't spit). Toothpaste has detergents, which can cause an upset stomach, and baking soda has too much sodium. Toothpastes formulated for pets, however, are good to use, as are toothbrushes designed for a particular type of animal's mouth.
  • DON'T chip away plaque. That can release bacteria into the bloodstream, causing serious illness or even death.
  • DO give your pet a hard rubber chew toy with grooves. It's a great gum-massager. Encourage him to chew by rubbing meat paste or catnip into the grooves.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.

More Home Remedies for Pets

©2007 Publications International, Ltd.Garlic can help with a number of pet health troubles, including dental problems and ear mites.

There are lots of home remedies you can try to keep your pet comfortable when an illness strikes. Give some of these solutions a try the next time your dog or cat is under the weather.

Ear Mites

If your pet has itchy ears, the problem could be ear mites, which are ugly little critters that invade the ear canal, sometimes by the thousands. Ear mites will pass from Fluffy to Fido, and the resulting scratching can cause an infection. Several solutions are available from your pet store or vet, but there's a simple home remedy in your kitchen cabinet, too. And it will both kill the mites and relieve the itch.

Home Remedies from the Cupboard

Garlic clove. Crush 1 garlic clove, and steep it in 1/4 cup olive oil for 8 hours. Remove the garlic, then heat the oil until it's barely warm. Using an eyedropper, put a few drops in each ear. Rub the ear for a minute until the drops have penetrated the ear canal. Leftover oil can be reused, but make sure it's barely warm. Repeat every other day until the mites are gone. If the mite infestation isn't severe, you can treat as infrequently as once a week.

Gas

It always happens at the worst time. Fluffy decides to curl up on your lap or Fido crawls under the covers with you, and then boom! Your eyes are watering, you're gasping for breath, and your pet has that innocent look on his face, as if to say, "I didn't do it." You know better, though. But what you didn't know is that there is a gas-be-gone right in your kitchen.

Home Remedies from the Refrigerator

Yogurt. Yogurt has an enzyme that aids digestion and therefore helps a gas problem. So add a little yogurt to your pet's food. Use 11/4 teaspoons for small pets and 1 tablespoon for pets over 20 pounds. And skip the flavors. Go for the plain; it will blend better with pet food flavors.

Gas Do's and Don'ts

  • DON'T give a vitamin supplement unless there's a specific need. These can cause gas.
  • DO try switching pet-food brands if the one you use contains a lot of soy. Soy-based products are great gas producers.
  • DO add a small amount of powdered charcoal to food to absorb bad odors.

Cranberry juice. If they'll drink it, cranberry juice can keep bacteria from sticking to the lining of the bladder and urethra, thereby preventing infection. If they won't drink cranberry juice, try a citrus fruit juice.

Do's and Don'ts for Urinary Problems

  • DON'T keep Fido penned up all day without a potty break. Let him out midday.
  • DO pay attention to the amount of urine your pet passes. Dribbles, a slow stream, or passing just a tiny amount could indicate a problem.

Baking soda. For inflammation: A paste of baking soda and water can soothe inflammation caused by irritation and insect bites or stings.

Tea. For inflammation: Make a strong brew of black or green tea, cool it thoroughly, and apply to inflamed areas. The tannic acid in tea can heal.

Cider vinegar. For skin infection: After a therapeutic shampoo to treat a skin infection, rinse the dog with a solution of 1 part apple cider vinegar to 3 parts water.

Garlic. For a healthy appetite: If your pet's losing weight, crushed garlic can help get his digestive tract back on track. Add 1/4 to 1/2 crushed clove to the food of small animals each day or 1 to 2 crushed cloves a day for larger animals.

Rice. For treating diarrhea: Make a bland food of 2 parts rice to 1 part skinless chicken breast. Feed small amounts every four hours. If the rice doesn't work, try using pasta or mashed potatoes. Throughout the week, gradually change the ratio of rice to chicken until you're feeding him only chicken.

Vinegar. For a healthy coat: A vinegar and water rinse after a shampoo keeps your pet's coat healthy and shiny. Mix 1/2 cup vinegar into 1 gallon water, and coat the dog's hair with the solution. Leave it on for ten minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Keep the rinse out of the dog's eyes during this treatment.

Home Remedies from the Refrigerator

Butter. If kitty has a hairball, give her 1/2 to 1 teaspoon butter every day for up to a week. Butter lubricates the digestive tract, easing the hairball out of his system.

Home Remedies from the Spice Rack

Garlic. For fleas: Add a little garlic powder and brewer's yeast to your pet's food. It will make him taste bad to fleas.

Meat tenderizer. For insect bites: Apply a paste of meat tenderizer and water to soothe insect stings and bites.

Home remedies can help make your pet more comfortable during an illness, and they can help maintain Fido or Fluffy's overall health. But if you suspect a serious health problem, be sure to call the veterinarian.

Ivan Oransky, M.D., is the deputy editor of The Scientist. He is author or co-author of four books, including The Common Symptom Answer Guide, and has written for publications including the Boston Globe, The Lancet, and USA Today. He holds appointments as a clinical assistant professor of medicine and as adjunct professor of journalism at New York University.

David J. Hufford, Ph.D., is university professor and chair of the Medical Humanities Department at Pennsylvania State University's College of Medicine. He also is a professor in the departments of Neural and Behavioral Sciences and Family and Community Medicine. Dr. Hufford serves on the editorial boards of several journals, including Alternative Therapies in Health & Medicine and Explore.

