How to Make Homemade Cough Suppressant

Coughing is an annoying and incessant symptom that may tag along with the common cold in the winter or with allergies in the spring. Before you run to the pharmacy for over-the-counter treatments, try this homemade cough suppressant -- it may not taste great, but it has no side effects and may help you feel better right away.

Ingredients:

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 Tablespoon honey

1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 Tablespoons room-temperature water

Measure all of the ingredients into a cup, mix and drink.

All of these ingredients have been known to cure the symptoms of a persistent cough:

Honey is nature's cough suppressant. Studies have shown that it is as effective as some of the ingredients found in over-the-counter medicines [source: Steckelberg ].

Ginger is often used as an antihistamine to relieve the symptoms of hay fever and other seasonal allergies. In this remedy, it works as an anti-inflammatory to sooth the dry, irritated throat [source: Ody, Penelope. "Home Herbal." D.K. Publishing. 1995].

Cayenne pepper is a natural pain reliever that also helps alleviate aching muscles and joints.

Apple cider vinegar has long been known to help with a wide range of conditions from sunburn and warts to bee stings and ulcers [source: McMillen ]. Many healthcare practitioners suggest drinking a teaspoon of it every day mixed in water.