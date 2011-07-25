What are some proven home remedies?

There is a wide range of alternative remedies out there that can effectively treat a variety of common ailments and conditions. For example, ginger is known to bring relief to people suffering from diarrhea, heartburn, dizziness, nausea, flatulence and gas. Studies have even shown it to be extremely effective in treating morning sickness. You can take this natural remedy in various forms, including ginger tea and ginger ale. One thing to remember is that for the ginger-based treatment to be effective, you need to make sure that it contains real ginger root.

A natural remedy that’s actually a pleasure to take is honey. Taking a teaspoon of honey is a tried and true way to alleviate a dry cough and scratchy throat. Honey is also a natural antibacterial that can be used to treat minor scrapes and cuts. There’s even some evidence that honey can speed up the time it takes to get over a hangover. According to physician Audrey Halpern, consuming honey on toast aids your body in metabolizing alcohol. Salt is another common household product that has medicinal applications. Non-iodized table salt has been proven to alleviate sore throats, soothe itchy bug bites and treat sinus congestions. If you have minor muscle sprains or bruises, then you should consider applying ice packs to the problem area. As soon as you press a cold compress to the injury, you’ll start to experience a reduction in pain and swelling. Applying ice or cold packs causes the pain signals to slow down. Another home-based remedy for achy muscles is the heating pad. Applying a heating pad to a specific area causes blood flow to increase and also loosens up the muscles in the process. You can expect to start feeling less stiff within 30 minutes of applying the heating pad to the problem area. A warm bath is also effective in alleviating muscle pain.