10 Mysterious Pains You Shouldn't Ignore

" " How worried should you be about that lingering pain you've been having? Sally Anscombe/Getty Images

Most of us have experienced random, mysterious — and sometimes — lingering pain at some point in our lives. Some of shrug it off. And if we're lucky, the pain leaves the same way it arrived — on its own and without explanation.

These pains aren't so different from the strange sounds your automobile makes from time to time. Something clicks, whirrs or squeals, and then the noise vanishes as quickly as it arrived. If you're not mechanically inclined, you think nothing more of it.

Advertisement

However, just like your car, your body's aches and pains often get worse over time, or they signal a much larger underlying problem. In these cases, ignoring the warning signs could be at our own peril.

While not every pain you feel isn't indicative of an emergency, there are other mysterious pains you simply shouldn't ignore. Which ones? Keep reading to find out.